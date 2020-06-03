How to get the Wedding Wand - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know to get the Wedding Wand in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Wedding Day event is currently ongoing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and if you’re trying to get your hands on all the new items, then you aren’t going to want to miss out on the Wedding Wand. This stylish wand can only be obtained during the wedding event itself, and we’ll outline the entire process you need to complete the get the Wedding Day Wand in the guide below.

How to get the Wedding Wand DIY recipe

If you’re looking to obtain the Wedding Wand and add it to your collection, then you’ve got a bit of work to do. Available as a special item in the Wedding Day event, the Wedding Wand will only be rewarded to you after you complete a certain number of photoshoots with Reese and Cyrus. If you’re looking for help maximizing your Heart Crystals, then go ahead and check out the rest of our Wedding Day coverage in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Cyrus will reward you with the Wedding Wand after you complete seven days of photoshoots.

In order to get the Wedding Wand DIY recipe, you’re going to need to complete the first seven days’ worth of photoshoots. Once you have completed the photoshoots, you will want to head inside to Harvey’s wedding set and talk to Cyrus. Instead of instantly jumping into the furniture purchase screen, Cyrus will thank you for all that you’ve done and then offer up the Wedding Wand DIY recipe as a reward.

Once you’ve learned the Wedding Wand DIY recipe, you can go ahead and craft the item itself. You’re going to need 3 Star Fragments and 1 Wedding Flower Stand. You can purchase the Wedding Flower Stand from Cyrus and then the Star Fragments can be obtained by wishing upon falling stars at night.

A closer look at the Wedding Wand DIY recipe.

Now that you have the Wedding Wand, check out the rest of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides for even more useful information and content.