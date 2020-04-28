How to get a shovel - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out how to get the shovel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the most essential tools of the game.

The shovel is one of the most basic tools that you’ll use on a daily basis in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Like most of the tools in the game, you’re going to need to unlock this handy item. Thankfully, we can walk you through the entire process. For more information on how to get a shovel, check out the guide below.

To get your first shovel in New Horizons, you’re going to need to get Blathers to your island. Thankfully, this is pretty easy to accomplish early on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and you can do so by simply donating five fish or bugs to Tom Nook.

Once Blathers makes the trek to your island, he’ll reward you with the Flimsy Shovel DIY recipe. This recipe allows you to build a Flimsy Shovel using 5 Hardwood. While the shovel is mostly used to dig up things like Fossils, it’s also extremely useful for moving around trees and flowers.

The Flimsy Shovel DIY recipe can be acquired from Blathers after he arrives on your island.

The Flimsy Shovel is by no means the best shovel you can get, though. You can actually upgrade your shovel later on by purchasing the Pretty Good Tools kit from the Nook Stop Terminal inside of Residential Services. This will set you back about 2000 Nook Miles, but it will unlock the ability to craft better tools like the iron shovel, iron axe, and fishing rod.

Now that you know how to get your hands on a shovel, you can start digging up fossils, moving around plants, and just all around fixing up your island. You’ve got a lot of work ahead of you, so make sure you’re ready for whatever is waiting by checking out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide, which is packed with helpful tips, strategies, and more.