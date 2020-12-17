How to make a snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Here's everything you need to know to build a snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If snow has arrived on your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then there are a ton of new things you can do in the game. From new DIY recipes, to building a snowman, the holidays bring a lot of cheer to your island. In this guide, we’ll break down how to build a snowman so you can earn a ton of cool rewards and make a new friend along the way.

How to build a snowman - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Building a snowman isn’t that difficult in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it does require some specifics to be met. Starting in mid-December for northern hemisphere users, enough snow will have landed on your islands to start looking for snowballs.

To make a snowman, you’re going to need to find two snowballs on your island. Once you find them, they’re going to be fairly small. Thankfully, you can make them bigger by simply rolling them around. Now you’re going to want to roll the snowballs around until they reach a large size. Make sure you keep one smaller than the other and try not to hit anything as doing so will cause the snowball to break. If this happens, simply head inside of a building and come back out to cause the snowball to respawn.

Don't be like me. I flubbed up my first snowman in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

When you’ve managed to make your snowballs a good size, go ahead and roll the smaller one on top of the larger one. We're not sure on the exact specifics to make a "perfect snowman", but testing from our Guides Editor Sam Chandler showed that it was best to make the bottom orb larger enough to reach up to your character's nose or chin. From there you’ll want the top piece to be a good bit smaller so as to hit the proportions needed to earn that perfect rating. Once the snowman has been made, it will come to life and introduce itself as a snowboy. If you manage to make a perfect one, then you’ll be rewarded with some DIY recipes, as well as some snowflakes, which you can use to craft special holiday-themed items. If you didn't make a perfect snowman, then the snowboy will let you know so you can try again next time.

