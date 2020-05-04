Can you craft in bulk in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Wondering if you can craft in bulk in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Here's what you need to know.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets a lot right, expanding on the formula that Animal Crossing fans have loved for years. Now that we’ve had the game for a few weeks, though, more and more questions have started to arise, including one that many might be asking themselves. If you’re one of the many out there wondering if you can craft in bulk in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know.

Can you craft in bulk in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Looking to craft a few items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons but aren’t really feeling the need to craft each item one at a time? If you’re curious about crafting in bulk, or if you’re trying to figure out how to do it, then we’ve got bad news.

Unfortunately, there is no way to craft in bulk in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This means you’re going to have to craft each item one at a time. While we definitely agree that this can be annoying, it’s something we hope to see changed in a future version of the game. That being said, there’s no official response yet to the community’s outcry for more crafting options, so we could be waiting a while.

If you have a large quantity of items to craft – like fish bait – then you’re going to just need to be patient and continue crafting items one at a time. Sadly, there’s no other way to go about it at the moment.

