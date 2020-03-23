Daily reset time - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out exactly what time the daily reset kicks off in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With many of the events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons often taking a day or so to complete, waiting for time to pass can be a bit of a pain. Thankfully, those who have been trying to figure out when the daily reset time is can rest easy, as we’ve got all the answers you need right here.

Despite the fact that Animal Crossing: New Horizons works in realtime, the daily reset time isn’t midnight – as many might think. Instead, each new day will start at exactly 5 AM (based on whatever time you have your Switch set to). This means that if you complete a work project such as a bridge or incline around 4:55 AM, then the item will complete when the day rolls over at 5.

Any completed projects will reset at 5 AM local time.

As such, this makes it much easier for those who play at nighttime to really sync up when their events will complete. Construction projects aren’t the only thing that resets at 5 AM, though. Money rocks, Money Trees, and other grown goodies will also progress forward when the clock rolls into the new hour, allowing you to progress throughout the game even more.

If you’re still playing at the time of the reset, then simply exit or enter a building to trigger the new day after the clock reads 5 AM. It will take a bit longer to load, and then Tom (or Isabelle if you’ve progressed that far) will appear and read off the morning announcements.

