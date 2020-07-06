How to swim in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know if you want to learn how to swim in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Swimming is one of the newest features in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, allowing players to finally head off their island to the crystal-clear waters that surround them. If you plan on diving in and catching all of the new creatures that the update has to offer, then you’re going to need to know how to get your wetsuit so you can learn how to swim.

How to swim in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Like most new features available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, swimming is actually quite simple when you know what you’re doing. To get started, you’re going to need to first acquire a Wet Suit. This special item can be purchased from Nook’s Cranny, or from the Nook Shopping app itself.

You'll need a Wet Suit if you want to swim in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Once you have your Wet Suit, open up your inventory and put it on. It just goes right over whatever other clothing items you had on you before – other than your shoes and hats or glasses. When you’ve put the Wet Suit on, all you need to do now is head to the nearest beach. Approach the edge of the water and press A on your controller. This will cause your character to move into the water.

Now that you’re in the water, it’s time to talk about swimming controls. You’ll need to press A repeatedly to swim around, as this will cause your character’s arms to move and proper them forward. You can approach shadows in the water and press Y on your controller to dive down, which will allow you to catch many different sea creatures for your collection.

When you’re done swimming for the day – or if you just need to empty your pockets of any new creatures that you’ve encountered – then you can approach the shoreline and press A once more to climb out of the water.

