How to get the Vaulting Pole - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Learn how to get the Vaulting Pole DIY recipe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
If you’ve played even a few minutes, you’ll be trying to figure out how to get the Vaulting Pole in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nothing is more frustrating than trying to cross a waterway only to realized you’re locked into a tiny chunk of land. In this guide, we’ll tell you exactly how to get the Vaulting Pole.

How to get the Vaulting Pole

To get the Vaulting Pole, players must meet Blathers, the character that runs the museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To do this, donate five fish or critters to Tom Nook. Read our guide to get a Flimsy Fishing Rod if you’d like to donate some fish.

Once you donate five living creatures to Tom Nook, he’ll get a call from Blathers, and then ask you to set Blathers’ tent in an ideal spot. Do this, just as you helped place tents in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons walkthrough. Once you’ve placed the tent, it will take some time for Blathers to show up. We don’t know exactly how much (we’ll update the guide if we find out), but it could be several real hours. We placed ours at night, then Blathers was there in the morning.

Talk to Blathers and start donating species to him instead of Tom Nook, he’ll immediately give you the DIY recipe for the Vaulting Pole. To craft this, head over to Tom Nook and the DIY workbench. You will need to collect five Softwood to craft the Vaulting Pole. Softwood can be obtained by building a Flimsy Axe and hitting trees with it. Once you have the materials, build the Vaulting Pole and you’re on your way.

Now that you know how to craft the Vaulting Pole, visit our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide to learn more about Tom Nook and all his schemes.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

