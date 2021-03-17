How to get Shamrock Day items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to get all the new Shamrock Day items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Shamrock Day—or St. Patrick’s Day—is here and that means new items to pick up in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But, like any new items that make their way to Nintendo’s life sim, you’re going to need to jump through a couple of hoops to collect them all.

There are eight new Shamrock-themed items available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but these items are only available today, (March 17, 2021) which means you’re going to want to log in and grab them, before they are gone.

The Shamrock Rug, Doorplate, and Soda can be purchased from the Nook Shopping terminal throughout the day.

Here’s a look at all the Shamrock items available right now:

Shamrock Rug

Shamrock Doorplate

Shamrock Soda

Shamrock Suit

Shamrock Shoes

Shamrock Hat

Shamrock Sunglasses

Shamrock Wand

While getting most of these items is pretty straightforward, there are a couple of things worth noting. Unlike the Mario items—which could be bought from the store at any point—the Shamrock Rug, Doorplate, and Soda are only available through the Nook Shopping kiosk—or the app if you’ve unlocked it—and will cycle throughout the day. So, if one isn’t available right now, you can check back later for a chance to buy it.

For the Shamrock Suit, Sunglasses, Hat, and Shoes, you’re going to want to make your way over to the Able Sisters. At the clothing store, you can purchase the entire Shamrock clothing set, which will allow you to dress up and share in the Shamrock spirit. It’s a cool way to show your support for the day, while also having fun in Animal Crossing.

You can purchase the Shamrock Suit and other clothing from the Able Sisters.

Finally, the Shamrock Wand is going to be the most difficult item to obtain. Like many of the wands in the game, this particular one will only drop from balloons as a DIY. You’ll then need the following ingredients to craft the Shamrock Wand:

3x Star Fragments

3x Clump of Weeds

Now that you know how to get all the Shamrock items, make sure you check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more details and information.