How to get Shamrock Day items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Shamrock Day—or St. Patrick’s Day—is here and that means new items to pick up in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But, like any new items that make their way to Nintendo’s life sim, you’re going to need to jump through a couple of hoops to collect them all.
There are eight new Shamrock-themed items available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but these items are only available today, (March 17, 2021) which means you’re going to want to log in and grab them, before they are gone.
Here’s a look at all the Shamrock items available right now:
- Shamrock Rug
- Shamrock Doorplate
- Shamrock Soda
- Shamrock Suit
- Shamrock Shoes
- Shamrock Hat
- Shamrock Sunglasses
- Shamrock Wand
While getting most of these items is pretty straightforward, there are a couple of things worth noting. Unlike the Mario items—which could be bought from the store at any point—the Shamrock Rug, Doorplate, and Soda are only available through the Nook Shopping kiosk—or the app if you’ve unlocked it—and will cycle throughout the day. So, if one isn’t available right now, you can check back later for a chance to buy it.
For the Shamrock Suit, Sunglasses, Hat, and Shoes, you’re going to want to make your way over to the Able Sisters. At the clothing store, you can purchase the entire Shamrock clothing set, which will allow you to dress up and share in the Shamrock spirit. It’s a cool way to show your support for the day, while also having fun in Animal Crossing.
Finally, the Shamrock Wand is going to be the most difficult item to obtain. Like many of the wands in the game, this particular one will only drop from balloons as a DIY. You’ll then need the following ingredients to craft the Shamrock Wand:
- 3x Star Fragments
- 3x Clump of Weeds
Now that you know how to get all the Shamrock items, make sure you check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more details and information.
