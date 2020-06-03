How to get the Wedding Fencing DIY- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to get your hands on the Wedding Fencing DIY recipe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Wedding Day event.

The Wedding Day event is in full swing and players all around the world continue to create new sets for Cyrus and Reese to take photos in. As you complete more and more photoshoots, you’re going to get your hands on a slew of new items, including a special Wedding Fence DIY. Unlike most of the other items you can acquire during the Wedding Day event, the Wedding Fencing DIY can’t be purchased using Heart Crystals. Here’s what you need to know to add it to your collection.

How to get the Wedding Fence DIY

Players taking part in the Wedding Day event will find more than enough to satiate their thirst for new items. With almost 30 new items to collect, there are plenty of things for you to get your hands on throughout June. If you’re looking for more information on all the Wedding Day items, then we have a handy guide that rounds off all the new clothing and furniture you can get.

Here's what you'll need to craft the Wedding Fence DIY.

Unlike most of the other items that you can obtain, though, the Wedding Fencing DIY is something that will be given to you by Harvey after you have completed a certain number of photoshoots. Basically, continue taking part in photoshoots each day until Reese and Cyrus throw a party. This is when you’ll reach the end of the first weeks’ worth of shoots and be able to start inviting your villagers and amiibos to the set.

After taking part in the party, return to Harvey’s island the next day and talk to him. He’ll offer up his thanks for taking part in the wedding planning and also reward you with the Wedding Fencing DIY to help you spruce up your island back home.

Talk to Harvey after the seventh day to pick up the Wedding Fencing DIY.

Now that you’ve got your hands on the Wedding Fencing DIY, make sure you check out our guide on how to maximize the Heart Crystals you earn each day. You can also check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more details and info.