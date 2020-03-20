Does Animal Crossing: New Horizons have co-op multiplayer? Find out if you can play co-op multiplayer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here, and as always, building up your village is better with friends. But does Animal Crossing: New Horizons have co-op multiplayer? We’ve got all the answers to the burning questions you’ve been asking. Please take a look.

Does Animal Crossing: New Horizons have co-op multiplayer?

The short answer to this burning question is yes, Animal Crossing: New Horizons does have co-op multiplayer. In fact, multiplayer has been a staple of the series for quite a bit now, allowing players to travel to others’ villages and help out along the way.

At least they have places to sit while you wait for your friends to arrive.

Unlike most co-op games, though, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a few different ways you can play with your friends. We’ll break down these processes a bit more in our guide on how to play with friends, but here’s a quick look at all of the options.

Internet Play – The first method of which you can play co-op is internet play. This process requires Nintendo Switch Online and will allow you to connect with other players no matter where they are in the world – so long as they have internet access.

Local Play – The second method of co-op options is available on the same local wireless network. If you’ve got a couple of Switch consoles in the same house, you can easily team up and travel between your islands without having to worry about purchasing Nintendo Switch Online to do so.

You can team up with your friends to improve your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Party Play – If you only have one Nintendo Switch console, but want to play with your family, then Party Play is the answer. This method of co-op play allows you to play with up to four different players on the same Switch console. One person will act as the leader, while the others act as followers. Since you can only have one island per Switch console, this is handy for families that want to build up their island together but don’t have the means to purchase another Switch outright.

As you can see, there are plenty of co-op options in New Horizons. For more handy information, make sure you also check out the rest of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides.