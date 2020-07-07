How to get pirate clothing and decor - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to stock up on new pirate-themed clothing and decor in Animal Crossing: New Horizons summer update.

The first wave of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ summer update is now available, bringing swimming, sea creatures, and a slew of other content to the game. One of the newest additions to the Nintendo Switch hit is the introduction of several pirate-themed items. In this guide, we’ll go over how to get pirate clothing and décor, which will help you spice up your island life even more.

How to get pirate clothing and décor

The first key to getting your hands on pirate-themed items is to wait for pirate Gulliver to appear on your island. Like normal Gulliver, this new variation will wash up on shore every so often. Unlike his usual self, though, this time around he’s dressed like a pirate, with a hat and all.

You'll need to go swimming for the Communicator when pirate Gulliver appears on your island.

When pirate Gulliver shows up, he’s going to ask for you to find his Communicator. To find the Communicator, you’re going to need to grab your Wet Suit and hop into the sea. Make sure you know how to swim and then get out there and start looking for his Communicator.

Once you’ve found and returned the Communicator that pirate Gulliver is looking for, he’ll contact his buddies and then prepare to leave the island. He’ll also offer to send you a special item as thanks for helping him out. This is how you get the pirate clothing and décor. When Gulliver sends you a reward, he will send you one of multiple pirate-themed items. If you’re looking for a list of the items we know about so far, then check out the one we’ve posted below:

Pirate Wall

Pirate Rug

Pirate Ship Canon

Pirate Ship Helm

Pirate Treasure Chest

Pirate Treasure Crown

Pirate Flooring

Pirate Barrel

Sideways Pirate Barrel

Pirate's Hat

Pirate Eye Patch

Pirate Beard

Pirate Bandanna (available in black, red, and blue)

Pirate Dress (available in black, red, and blue)

Pirate Outfit (available in black, red, and blue)

Pirate Treasure Robe

Sea Captain's Coat (available in black, red, and blue)

Pirate Pants

Pirate Boots

Unfortunately, it looks like Gulliver can appear as both his sailor version and his pirate variant, so you’ll never know which one you’re going to get until he appears. Thankfully, you can always use the game’s time travel system to jump around until pirate Gulliver washes ashore. Still, at least now you know how to get pirate clothing and décor. You can check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide hub for even more helpful info and content.