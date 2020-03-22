How to buy and sell Turnips - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Making Bells is an important ritual in any Animal Crossing game, and one of the best ways to do that returns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For fans of the series, the stalk market is probably already something you know and love (or hate). For those new to the series with New Horizons, the stalk market is one of the most rewarding ways to make Bells. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide which will detail how to buy and sell Turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, allowing you to make money on the stalk market.

The stalk market is a very volatile thing – much like the real-life market it is loosely based on. Instead of buying and selling stocks, though, you’ll buy and sell Turnips. Now, what makes Turnips so special you might ask? Well, what if I told you that you have the potential to make hundreds of thousands of Bells in profit off of your investment into Turnips? Could I get you to buy into this pyramid scheme then?

I sure hope this purchase of 4,000 Turnips doesn't go wrong. Oh boy.

Well, that’s the truth, actually. Turnips can only be bought once a week, and then the prices will change twice a day, giving you a chance to earn upwards of three or four times the cost that you paid for them when you purchased them. We’ve detailed the whole setup below, so take a look to get an idea of how the stalk market works in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Where to buy Turnips

As mentioned above, Turnips can only be purchased once a week from a traveler villager named Daisy Mae. She’s extremely hard to miss when you spot her as she has a bunch of turnips on her hat. Anyway, the point is, once Daisy Mae arrives – usually between 4 AM and 8 AM on Sunday mornings – you can locate her and purchase a bunch of Turnips. There’s no limit to how many you can purchase, so if you have the money for it, go ahead and stock up (if you’re feeling lucky).

Talk to Daisy Mae on Sunday mornings to purchase Turnips.

Basically, Daisy will sell Turnips in bundles of 10 for a set price. For example, once during our testing we were able to get Daisy to sell Turnips to us for 93 Bells a Turnip, making the cost of one bundle 930 Bells a piece. We were able to purchase a few bundles, which we then held onto until we were able to sell them for a decent price.

How to sell Turnips

The tricky things with Turnips is that you can only sell them to Timmy and Tommy, and you can only sell them between Monday and Saturday. The price here will vary greatly – sometimes you’ll see a high payout like 151 Bells per Turnip (or even higher), while other times the Turnips will only sell for lower amounts like 65 Bells per Turnip. This is the stalk market, so you’re going to want to hold out as long as possible for a good payout. Which is where things can get kind of iffy.

Talk to Timmy or Tommy to sell your Turnips.

Timmy and Tommy will change their prices for Turnips twice a day – once at midnight and once at noon. Their shop is only open from 8 AM, though, so make sure you’re up and ready to sell at that time if you want to check the morning price. If the price isn’t good, wait until it changes over at noon and check again. Since you’re playing the odds, you’re going to want to try to wait for the highest possible selling price.

We’d recommend looking for something that is at least going to net you a 50% profit. If you make it to Saturday afternoon without any good prices, then go ahead and sell your Turnips at a loss. Come Sunday morning, they’ll have rotted, and you’ll lose a much larger number of Bells for your troubles. You can also game the system a bit by checking with any friends to see what kind of prices they have on offer for their Turnips (both buying and selling). Since you’re playing the market, you should take any advantage you can get.

Now that you have a better understanding of how to buy and sell Turnips, be sure to check out the rest of our handy Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides. We’ll continue to put out loads of new content over the coming days, so check back often for new info.