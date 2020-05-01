How to get May Day Tour tickets - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Trying to figure out how to get more May Day Tour tickets and go on more a-maze-ing tours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Here's what we know.

May Day is here, which means another month has passed. While there is plenty of reason to celebrate in real life, those of us playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons will also find plenty of ways to celebrate, including a special May Day Tour, which can be undertaken from the Dodo Airlines counter in your airport. If you’re wanting to take part in the special May Day event, then you’re going to need to know how to get May Day Tour tickets. We’ve broken down everything you need to know below.

Like Nook Miles Tickets, the May Day Tour Ticket will take you on a special getaway from your deserted island getaway. It’s a special reward that Tom Nook has put together for you – and all the other hard-working residential representatives out there. Like the very first Nook Miles Ticket that you receive, your May Day Tour Ticket will be held for you over at the Dodo Airlines counter in the airport.

Talk to Tom Nook to learn more about the May Day Tour.

Once you talk to Orville at the counter, you’ll have the chance to head off on your May Day Tour. Those who might be thinking that you can get multiple tickets will be disappointed to learn that once you’ve done the tour, that’s it. It’s over. There isn’t any way to take the tour again, or even any other way to earn more May Day Tour Tickets.

Of course, the maze that you take part in on the May Day Tour appears to be similar for most people, and while the Bell Vouchers you can get from it are nice, there’s definitely not much reason to do it multiple times. Still, the May Day Tour is a nice little surprise, and the maze was a fun way to explore a new island.

Tom will leave your May Day Ticket at the counter in the airport.

