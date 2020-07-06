New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All sea creatures - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Take a look at all the new sea creatures that are available to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Josh Hawkins
1

The first wave of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ summer update brings swimming and an entirely new category of creatures to the game. Alongside being able to buy a Wet Suit and dive into the water around your island, you can also catch up to 40 different sea creatures from the depths. In this guide, we’ll break down each of the new sea creatures you can catch, go over what months they are around, and even talk about the best time of the day to find them.

All sea creatures - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

all sea creatures - animal crossing: new horizons
Scallops are just one of the new sea creatures you can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With 40 new sea creatures to catch, knowing all about them is going to be key for players looking to complete their collections. We’ve broken down each of the new creatures below, including what time of day to find them, how much you can sell them for, and more. Make sure you also know how to swim before you start trying to collect all the critters listed below.

Name Months Time of Day Shadow Size Movement Speed Price
Seaweed

October - July (n)
April - January (s)

 All day Large Unmoving 600
Sea Grapes

June - September (n)
December - March (s)

 All day Small Unmoving 900
Sea Cucumber

November - April (n)
May - October (s)

 All day Medium Very slow 500
Sea Pig

November - February (n)
May - August (s)

 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Small Very fast 10,000
Sea Star Year-round All day Small Very slow 500
Sea Urchin

May - September (n)
November - March (s)

 All day Small Slow 1,700
Slate Pencil Urchin

May - September (n)
November - March (s)

 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Medium Somewhat fast 2,000
Sea Anemone Year-round All day Large Still 500
Moon Jellyfish

July - September (n)
January - March (s)

 All day Small Very slow 600
Sea Slug Year-round All day Very small Very slow 600
Pearl Oyster Year-round All day Small Somewhat fast 2,800
Oyster

September - February (n)
March to August (s)

 All day Small Slow 1,100
Mussel

June - December (n)
December - June (s)

 All day Small Slow 1,500
Scallop Year-round All day Medium Slow 1,200
Whelk Year-round All day Small Slow 1,000
Abalone

June - January (n)
December - July (s)

 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Medium Somewhat fast 2,000
Turban Shell

March - May, September - December (n)
March - June, September - November (s)

 All day Small Slow 1,000
Gigas Giant Clam

May - September (n)
November - March (s)

 All day Larger Very fast 15,000
Chambered Nautilus

March - June, September to November (n)
March - May, September - December (s)

 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Medium Somewhat fast 1,800
Octopus Year-round All day Medium Slow 1,200
Umbrella Octopus

March - May, September - November (both)

 All day Small Fast 6,000
Vampire Squid

May - August (n)
November - February (s)

 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Medium Very fast 10,000
Firefly Squid

March - June (n)
September - December (s)

 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Very small Slow 1,400
Gazami Crab

June - December (n)
December - May (s)

 All day Medium Somewhat fast 2,200
Dungeness Crab

November - May (n)
May - November (s)

 All day Medium Somewhat fast 1,900
Snow Crab

November - April (n)
May - October (s)

 All day Large Fast 6,000
Red King Crab

November - March (n)
May - September (s)

 All day Large Very fast 8,000
Acorn Barnacle Year-round All day Very small Unmoving 600
Spider Crab

March - April (n)
September - October (s)

 All day Very large Very fast 12,000
Tiger Prawn

June - September (n)
December - March (s)

 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Small Somewhat fast 3,000
Sweet Shrimp

September - February (n)
March - August (s)

 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Small Slow 1,400
Mantis Shrimp Year-round 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Small Somewhat fast 2,500
Spiny Lobster

October - December (n)
April - June (s)

 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Large Fast 5,000
Lobster

April - June, December - January (n)

June - July, October - November (s)

 All day Large Fast 4,500
Giant Isopod

July - October (n)
January - April (s)

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
9 p.m. 4 a.m.

 Medium Very fast 12,000
Horseshoe Crab

July - September (n)
January - March (s)

 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Medium Somewhat fast 2,500
Sea Pineapple

April - August (n)
October - February (s)

 All day Small Slow 1,500
Spotted Garden Eel

May - October (n)
November - April (s)

 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. Small Slow 1,100
Flatworm

August - September (n)

Feburary - March (s)

 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Very small Very slow 700
Venus' Flower Basket

October - February (n)

April - August (s)

 All day Medium Fast 5,000

Now that you’ve gotten a good look at all the sea creatures, make sure you head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more helpful info and content.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola