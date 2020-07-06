All sea creatures - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Take a look at all the new sea creatures that are available to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
The first wave of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ summer update brings swimming and an entirely new category of creatures to the game. Alongside being able to buy a Wet Suit and dive into the water around your island, you can also catch up to 40 different sea creatures from the depths. In this guide, we’ll break down each of the new sea creatures you can catch, go over what months they are around, and even talk about the best time of the day to find them.
With 40 new sea creatures to catch, knowing all about them is going to be key for players looking to complete their collections. We’ve broken down each of the new creatures below, including what time of day to find them, how much you can sell them for, and more. Make sure you also know how to swim before you start trying to collect all the critters listed below.
|Name
|Months
|Time of Day
|Shadow Size
|Movement Speed
|Price
|Seaweed
|
October - July (n)
|All day
|Large
|Unmoving
|600
|Sea Grapes
|
June - September (n)
|All day
|Small
|Unmoving
|900
|Sea Cucumber
|
November - April (n)
|All day
|Medium
|Very slow
|500
|Sea Pig
|
November - February (n)
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Small
|Very fast
|10,000
|Sea Star
|Year-round
|All day
|Small
|Very slow
|500
|Sea Urchin
|
May - September (n)
|All day
|Small
|Slow
|1,700
|Slate Pencil Urchin
|
May - September (n)
|4 p.m. to 9 a.m.
|Medium
|Somewhat fast
|2,000
|Sea Anemone
|Year-round
|All day
|Large
|Still
|500
|Moon Jellyfish
|
July - September (n)
|All day
|Small
|Very slow
|600
|Sea Slug
|Year-round
|All day
|Very small
|Very slow
|600
|Pearl Oyster
|Year-round
|All day
|Small
|Somewhat fast
|2,800
|Oyster
|
September - February (n)
|All day
|Small
|Slow
|1,100
|Mussel
|
June - December (n)
|All day
|Small
|Slow
|1,500
|Scallop
|Year-round
|All day
|Medium
|Slow
|1,200
|Whelk
|Year-round
|All day
|Small
|Slow
|1,000
|Abalone
|
June - January (n)
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Medium
|Somewhat fast
|2,000
|Turban Shell
|
March - May, September - December (n)
|All day
|Small
|Slow
|1,000
|Gigas Giant Clam
|
May - September (n)
|All day
|Larger
|Very fast
|15,000
|Chambered Nautilus
|
March - June, September to November (n)
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Medium
|Somewhat fast
|1,800
|Octopus
|Year-round
|All day
|Medium
|Slow
|1,200
|Umbrella Octopus
|
March - May, September - November (both)
|All day
|Small
|Fast
|6,000
|Vampire Squid
|
May - August (n)
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Medium
|Very fast
|10,000
|Firefly Squid
|
March - June (n)
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Very small
|Slow
|1,400
|Gazami Crab
|
June - December (n)
|All day
|Medium
|Somewhat fast
|2,200
|Dungeness Crab
|
November - May (n)
|All day
|Medium
|Somewhat fast
|1,900
|Snow Crab
|
November - April (n)
|All day
|Large
|Fast
|6,000
|Red King Crab
|
November - March (n)
|All day
|Large
|Very fast
|8,000
|Acorn Barnacle
|Year-round
|All day
|Very small
|Unmoving
|600
|Spider Crab
|
March - April (n)
|All day
|Very large
|Very fast
|12,000
|Tiger Prawn
|
June - September (n)
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Small
|Somewhat fast
|3,000
|Sweet Shrimp
|
September - February (n)
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Small
|Slow
|1,400
|Mantis Shrimp
|Year-round
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Small
|Somewhat fast
|2,500
|Spiny Lobster
|
October - December (n)
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Large
|Fast
|5,000
|Lobster
|
April - June, December - January (n)
June - July, October - November (s)
|All day
|Large
|Fast
|4,500
|Giant Isopod
|
July - October (n)
|
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Medium
|Very fast
|12,000
|Horseshoe Crab
|
July - September (n)
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Medium
|Somewhat fast
|2,500
|Sea Pineapple
|
April - August (n)
|All day
|Small
|Slow
|1,500
|Spotted Garden Eel
|
May - October (n)
|4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Small
|Slow
|1,100
|Flatworm
|
August - September (n)
Feburary - March (s)
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Very small
|Very slow
|700
|Venus' Flower Basket
|
October - February (n)
April - August (s)
|All day
|Medium
|Fast
|5,000
Now that you’ve gotten a good look at all the sea creatures, make sure you head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more helpful info and content.
