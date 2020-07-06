All sea creatures - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Take a look at all the new sea creatures that are available to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The first wave of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ summer update brings swimming and an entirely new category of creatures to the game. Alongside being able to buy a Wet Suit and dive into the water around your island, you can also catch up to 40 different sea creatures from the depths. In this guide, we’ll break down each of the new sea creatures you can catch, go over what months they are around, and even talk about the best time of the day to find them.

Scallops are just one of the new sea creatures you can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With 40 new sea creatures to catch, knowing all about them is going to be key for players looking to complete their collections. We’ve broken down each of the new creatures below, including what time of day to find them, how much you can sell them for, and more. Make sure you also know how to swim before you start trying to collect all the critters listed below.

Name Months Time of Day Shadow Size Movement Speed Price Seaweed October - July (n)

April - January (s) All day Large Unmoving 600 Sea Grapes June - September (n)

December - March (s) All day Small Unmoving 900 Sea Cucumber November - April (n)

May - October (s) All day Medium Very slow 500 Sea Pig November - February (n)

May - August (s) 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Small Very fast 10,000 Sea Star Year-round All day Small Very slow 500 Sea Urchin May - September (n)

November - March (s) All day Small Slow 1,700 Slate Pencil Urchin May - September (n)

November - March (s) 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Medium Somewhat fast 2,000 Sea Anemone Year-round All day Large Still 500 Moon Jellyfish July - September (n)

January - March (s) All day Small Very slow 600 Sea Slug Year-round All day Very small Very slow 600 Pearl Oyster Year-round All day Small Somewhat fast 2,800 Oyster September - February (n)

March to August (s) All day Small Slow 1,100 Mussel June - December (n)

December - June (s) All day Small Slow 1,500 Scallop Year-round All day Medium Slow 1,200 Whelk Year-round All day Small Slow 1,000 Abalone June - January (n)

December - July (s) 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Medium Somewhat fast 2,000 Turban Shell March - May, September - December (n)

March - June, September - November (s) All day Small Slow 1,000 Gigas Giant Clam May - September (n)

November - March (s) All day Larger Very fast 15,000 Chambered Nautilus March - June, September to November (n)

March - May, September - December (s) 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Medium Somewhat fast 1,800 Octopus Year-round All day Medium Slow 1,200 Umbrella Octopus March - May, September - November (both) All day Small Fast 6,000 Vampire Squid May - August (n)

November - February (s) 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Medium Very fast 10,000 Firefly Squid March - June (n)

September - December (s) 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Very small Slow 1,400 Gazami Crab June - December (n)

December - May (s) All day Medium Somewhat fast 2,200 Dungeness Crab November - May (n)

May - November (s) All day Medium Somewhat fast 1,900 Snow Crab November - April (n)

May - October (s) All day Large Fast 6,000 Red King Crab November - March (n)

May - September (s) All day Large Very fast 8,000 Acorn Barnacle Year-round All day Very small Unmoving 600 Spider Crab March - April (n)

September - October (s) All day Very large Very fast 12,000 Tiger Prawn June - September (n)

December - March (s) 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Small Somewhat fast 3,000 Sweet Shrimp September - February (n)

March - August (s) 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Small Slow 1,400 Mantis Shrimp Year-round 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Small Somewhat fast 2,500 Spiny Lobster October - December (n)

April - June (s) 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Large Fast 5,000 Lobster April - June, December - January (n) June - July, October - November (s) All day Large Fast 4,500 Giant Isopod July - October (n)

January - April (s) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

9 p.m. 4 a.m. Medium Very fast 12,000 Horseshoe Crab July - September (n)

January - March (s) 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Medium Somewhat fast 2,500 Sea Pineapple April - August (n)

October - February (s) All day Small Slow 1,500 Spotted Garden Eel May - October (n)

November - April (s) 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. Small Slow 1,100 Flatworm August - September (n) Feburary - March (s) 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Very small Very slow 700 Venus' Flower Basket October - February (n) April - August (s) All day Medium Fast 5,000

