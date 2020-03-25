How to change your look - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know to change the way your hair, face, and eyes look in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

When you first start up Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll find that there aren’t very many options for hair color or hairstyles. As you progress through the game, you’re probably going to want to change up your look. Thankfully, you can do this pretty easily. In this guide, we’ll show you how to change your look in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you want to change your look, then you’re going to need to acquire a mirror of some sort. Some of these DIY recipes will unlock early on in the game, but if you find yourself struggling, you can often find them for sale somedays at Nook’s Cranny.

Once you have a mirror, place it down inside of your house. Doing this will allow you to use the mirror by approaching it and pressing A on the Switch controller. A menu will pop up and ask if you want to use the mirror. Choose yes, and then you’ll be taken back to the character customization screen like you saw at the beginning of the game.

You can change your look using any mirror in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you’re not happy with the number of hairstyles you have, then you can always unlock two different hairstyle packages using your saved-up Nook Miles. You can also utilize mirrors that are placed down on your friends’ islands, so if you can’t get one for yourself, head to the nearest friendly island and use one there. If you want to change your clothes, then you can do so at any time from your inventory, or even from a wardrobe.

Now that you know how to change your look, you can customize how your character fits into any outfit out there. This will especially come in handy later down the road, should you decide to do any kind of fashion shows with your friends.