How to use Bell Vouchers - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to redeem Bell Vouchers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Bell Vouchers are one of many handy items you can collect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Whether you’ve picked them up from the Nook Terminal, or grabbed them during your May Day Tour, knowing how to use Bell Vouchers is vital to making the most of your rewards. We’ve broken down everything you need to know in the guide below, so please take a look.

How to use Bell Vouchers

Bell Vouchers are a special item found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can acquire them from the Nook Stop Terminal in most cases, where you’ll be able to purchase them using Nook Miles. Of course, you can always be rewarded Bell Vouchers for completing special events – like the May Day Tour maze. If you’re struggling to figure out what to do with Bell Vouchers, then stop fretting, the process is actually quite simple.

You use Bell Vouchers by selling them at the general store.

Once you have a Bell Voucher, make your way over to Nook’s Cranny. You can sell the Bell Vouchers to Timmy and Tommy for 3,000 Bells each, making it a solid way to acquire some handy Bells if you have extra stock of Nook Miles and nothing to spend them on. You’ll sell the Bell Vouchers to the twin Nooklings like you would any other item.

While you can purchase Bell Vouchers pretty early on from the Nook Stop Terminal, we highly recommend waiting until you’ve acquired all the special upgrades and other items that are purchased using Nook Miles. Though, it’s fairly easy to acquire this secondary currency, so you shouldn’t have much trouble affording everything in the end.

You can buy Bell Vouchers for Nook Miles via the Nook Stop Terminal.

Now that you know how to use Bell Vouchers, you can start making a little bit of extra cash along the way. There are still better ways to make Bells out there – like playing the Stalk Market – and we recommend only making use of Bell Vouchers when you’re absolutely strapped for cash. For more help be sure to check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.