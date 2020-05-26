All fish arriving in June - Animal Crossing: New Horizons An in-depth look at all the fish arriving on your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island in June.

June is upon us, and that means that we’ll be seeing even more fish making the leap into the waters around your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you’re like us, and you’ve been trying to catch all of the fish that come in each month, then you’ve got quite a few to catch up on once the new month starts. Below you’ll find a list of all the fish arriving in June, for both the northern and southern hemispheres.

All new fish in June

The Clown Fish isn't one of the latest to join the waters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it's still a great addition to your collection.

We already showcased all the fish leaving at the end of May, which you should have already caught. While only a couple fish were leaving at the end of May, a slew of new ones will make an appearance as we head into the first of the summer months. The good news is we broken all the info you need to know down below, so let’s dive right in.

New northern hemisphere fish in June

The waters are about to get a bit more crowded as we welcome a few different types of fish into the waters around your island in June. You can check out the full list in the table below. We’ve broken down where to find each fish, what time of day to try to hook it, and even what kind of shadow you should look out for.

Name Sell Price Where to Find Time Shadow Size Tilapia 800 River All day Medium Giant Snakehead 5,500 Pond 9am - 4pm Large Piranha 2,500 River 9am - 4pm, 9pm -4am Small Arowana 10,000 River 4pm - 9am Medium Dorado 15,000 River 4am - 9pm Large Gar 6,000 Pond 4pm - 9am Largest Arapaima 10,000 River 4pm - 9am Largest Whale Shark 13,000 Sea All day Largest with fin Saddled Bichir 4,000 River 9pm - 4am Medium Ribbon Eel 600 Sea All day Thin Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Sea 4pm - 9am Largest with fin Saw Shark 12,000 Sea 4pm - 9am Largest with fin Great White Shark 15,000 Sea 4pm - 9am Largest with fin Suckerfish 1,500 Sea All day Medium with fin

New southern hemisphere fish in June

If you’re playing in the southern hemisphere, then you’ve got quite a few fish to look forward to as well as you head into June. We’ve outlined them all below, as well as all the info you need to help you catch them.

Name Sell Price Where to Find Time Shadow Size Oarfish 9,000 Sea All day Largest Sea Butterfly 1,000 Sea All day Smallest Stringfish 15,000 Clifftop river 4pm - 9am Largest Pond Smelt 500 River All day Small Squid 500 Sea All day Medium

Now that you’ve got a good idea of what to expect from the waters this June, you can get out there and start catching all the new fish arriving in the summer months. For more help, be sure to head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.