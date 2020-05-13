All fish leaving at the end of May - Animal Crossing: New Horizons You've only got a few weeks left to catch these fish before they leave Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of May.

With almost 80 different fish to catch in the Critterpedia, there are more than enough creatures in the sea and rivers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to keep you busy. If you’re trying to fill out your collection, though, you’re going to need to catch the fish while they’re available. Because the types of fish can change from month to month, we’ve put together this handy guide to all the fish leaving at the end of May to help you home in on the right targets.

All fish leaving at the end of May

We’ve already shown you all the bugs leaving at the end of May, but now it’s time to talk about the rest of the critters available to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Like our bug guide, we’ve broken down the fish leaving into two groups – the northern and southern hemisphere. All of these fish will return at a later date, and you can learn more about that in our massive guide to all the fish in New Horizons.

There are a lot of fish leaving at the end of May. Catch them all before they're gone!

Northern hemisphere fish leaving at the end of May

These fish will be heading out of the northern hemisphere once May comes to an end. Make sure you grab them now, or you’ll have to wait for them to appear again!

Name Nook's Cranny Sell Price Where to Find Time Oarfish 9,000 Bells Sea All day Golden Trout 15,000 Bells Clifftop river 4pm - 9am Loach 400 Bells River All day

Southern hemisphere fish leaving at the end of May

Residing in the southern hemisphere? These fish will make their departure at the end of May, so try to grab them before June comes around.

Name Nook's Cranny Sell Price Where to Find Time Cherry Salmon 1,000 Bells River 4pm - 9am Char 3,800 Bells Pond and river 4pm - 9am Golden Trout 15,000 Bells Clifftop river 4pm - 9am Guppy 1,300 Bells River 9am - 4pm Mitten Crab 2,000 Bells River 4pm - 9am Neon Tetra 500 Bells River 9am - 4pm Sea Horse 1,100 Bells Sea All day Barred Knifejaw 5,000 Bells Sea All day Zebra Turkeyfish 500 Bells Sea All day Ray 3,000 Bells Sea 4am - 9pm

You’ve still got a couple of weeks to pull off these catches, so grab your fishing rod and get out there and get started. Looking for more help? Head over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more handy info.