All bugs leaving at the end of May - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Find out more about all the bugs leaving your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of May.
There are a lot of bugs to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To help stagger things out, players can only catch certain bugs at certain times of the day, and even during certain months. Unfortunately, that means that some of these bugs you can catch right now will be leaving your island at the end of May. That’s why we’ve put together this handy list of all the bugs leaving at the end of May.
All bugs leaving at the end of May
As always, the specific bugs available on your island right now is going to depend on which hemisphere your island is set up in. Thankfully, we’ve broken down all the information below, so you can easily see what bugs are leaving the northern and southern hemispheres over the next couple of weeks. To make this guide easier to follow, we’ve broken down each section below based on the hemisphere that the bugs will be leaving.
Northern hemisphere bugs leaving at the end of May
These bugs will be heading out of the northern hemisphere when May ends, so make sure to catch them before the month is over.
|Name
|Sell Price
|Location
|Time
|Mole Cricket
|500 Bells
|Underground (dig it up)
|All day
Southern hemisphere bugs leaving at the end of May
This group of insects will leave the lush world of your southern hemisphere islands behind at the end of May. That means you only have a couple of weeks left to catch them all!
|Name
|Nook's Cranny Sell Price
|Where to Find
|Time
|Long Locust
|200 Bells
|Ground
|8am - 7pm
|Monarch Butterfly
|140 Bells
|Flying
|4am - 5pm
|Rice Grasshopper
|160 Bells
|Ground
|8am - 7pm
|Migratory Locust
|600 Bells
|Ground
|8am - 7pm
|Cricket
|130 Bells
|Ground
|5pm - 8am
|Orchid Mantis
|2,400 Bells
|On white flowers
|8am - 5pm
|Mantis
|430 Bells
|On any flowers
|8am - 5pm
|Walking Stick
|600 Bells
|On trees
|4am - 8am & 5pm - 7pm
|Flea
|70 Bells
|On villagers
|All day
|Violin Beetle
|450 Bells
|On tree stumps
|All day
There is still plenty of time to catch most of these pesky insects, so grab your net and get out there. For more help, head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, All bugs leaving at the end of May - Animal Crossing: New Horizons