All bugs leaving at the end of May - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out more about all the bugs leaving your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of May.

There are a lot of bugs to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To help stagger things out, players can only catch certain bugs at certain times of the day, and even during certain months. Unfortunately, that means that some of these bugs you can catch right now will be leaving your island at the end of May. That’s why we’ve put together this handy list of all the bugs leaving at the end of May.

All bugs leaving at the end of May

As always, the specific bugs available on your island right now is going to depend on which hemisphere your island is set up in. Thankfully, we’ve broken down all the information below, so you can easily see what bugs are leaving the northern and southern hemispheres over the next couple of weeks. To make this guide easier to follow, we’ve broken down each section below based on the hemisphere that the bugs will be leaving.

It's not okay to hit villagers in the head with nets while trying to catch bugs before they leave at the end of may.

Northern hemisphere bugs leaving at the end of May

These bugs will be heading out of the northern hemisphere when May ends, so make sure to catch them before the month is over.

Name Sell Price Location Time Mole Cricket 500 Bells Underground (dig it up) All day

Southern hemisphere bugs leaving at the end of May

This group of insects will leave the lush world of your southern hemisphere islands behind at the end of May. That means you only have a couple of weeks left to catch them all!

Name Nook's Cranny Sell Price Where to Find Time Long Locust 200 Bells Ground 8am - 7pm Monarch Butterfly 140 Bells Flying 4am - 5pm Rice Grasshopper 160 Bells Ground 8am - 7pm Migratory Locust 600 Bells Ground 8am - 7pm Cricket 130 Bells Ground 5pm - 8am Orchid Mantis 2,400 Bells On white flowers 8am - 5pm Mantis 430 Bells On any flowers 8am - 5pm Walking Stick 600 Bells On trees 4am - 8am & 5pm - 7pm Flea 70 Bells On villagers All day Violin Beetle 450 Bells On tree stumps All day

There is still plenty of time to catch most of these pesky insects, so grab your net and get out there. For more help, head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.