All new bugs in July - Animal Crossing: New Horizons A quick look at all the new bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It’s a new month, which means new bugs and other critters will be making their way to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you’re unsure of what the new stuff is, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know about the new bugs in July.

Summer is in full swing now, which means a ton of new creepy crawlers will be making an appearance on your island this month, at least if you’re in the northern hemisphere. Unfortunately, those in the southern hemisphere won’t have anything new to look forward to, so make sure you check back next month for some new critters to catch.

July brings a ton of new bugs for northern hemisphere players to catch.

To make catching all of the new bugs in July easier, we’ve broken them down in a table below. The table contains all the information you need to nab these critters for your collection, including when they can be found and where to find them. Having trouble catching all the new crawlers? Check out our guide on how to catch bugs for info on how to increase your chances of catching the bugs you want.

Bug Name Sell Price Where to Find Time of Day Brown Cicada 250 On trees 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Robust Cicada 300 On trees 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Grasshopper 160 On the ground 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Evening Cicada 550 On trees 4 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Giant Cicada 500 On trees 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Blue Weevil Beetle 800 Tree stumps All day Cicada Shell 10 On trees All day Earth-boring Dung Beetle 300 On the ground All day Saw Stag 2,000 On trees All Day Scarab Beetle 10,000 On trees All Day Giant Stag 10,000 On trees 11 p.m. - 8 a.m. Golden Stag 12,000 Coconut trees 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Cyclommatus Stag 8,000 Coconut trees 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Giraffe Stag 12,000 On trees 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Horned Atlas 8,000 Coconut trees 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Horned Dynastid 1,350 On trees 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Horned Hercules 12,000 Coconut trees 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Horned Elephant 8,000 Coconut trees 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Walking Leaf 600 Disguised as leaves under trees All day Walking Stick 600 On trees 4 a.m. - 8 a.m., 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Miyama Stag 1,000 On trees All day

