All new bugs in July - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
A quick look at all the new bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons
It’s a new month, which means new bugs and other critters will be making their way to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you’re unsure of what the new stuff is, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know about the new bugs in July.
Summer is in full swing now, which means a ton of new creepy crawlers will be making an appearance on your island this month, at least if you’re in the northern hemisphere. Unfortunately, those in the southern hemisphere won’t have anything new to look forward to, so make sure you check back next month for some new critters to catch.
To make catching all of the new bugs in July easier, we’ve broken them down in a table below. The table contains all the information you need to nab these critters for your collection, including when they can be found and where to find them. Having trouble catching all the new crawlers? Check out our guide on how to catch bugs for info on how to increase your chances of catching the bugs you want.
|Bug Name
|Sell Price
|Where to Find
|Time of Day
|Brown Cicada
|250
|On trees
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Robust Cicada
|300
|On trees
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Grasshopper
|160
|On the ground
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Evening Cicada
|550
|On trees
|4 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Giant Cicada
|500
|On trees
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Blue Weevil Beetle
|800
|Tree stumps
|All day
|Cicada Shell
|10
|On trees
|All day
|Earth-boring Dung Beetle
|300
|On the ground
|All day
|Saw Stag
|2,000
|On trees
|All Day
|Scarab Beetle
|10,000
|On trees
|All Day
|Giant Stag
|10,000
|On trees
|11 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Golden Stag
|12,000
|Coconut trees
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Cyclommatus Stag
|8,000
|Coconut trees
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Giraffe Stag
|12,000
|On trees
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Horned Atlas
|8,000
|Coconut trees
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Horned Dynastid
|1,350
|On trees
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Horned Hercules
|12,000
|Coconut trees
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Horned Elephant
|8,000
|Coconut trees
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Walking Leaf
|600
|Disguised as leaves under trees
|All day
|Walking Stick
|600
|On trees
|4 a.m. - 8 a.m., 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Miyama Stag
|1,000
|On trees
|All day
Now that you know all of the new bugs coming in July, make sure you head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more helpful information in content.
