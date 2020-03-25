How to catch bugs - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Everything you need to know to catch those pesky bees, spiders, and crickets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Catching bugs is one of the most important tasks for those looking to flesh out their Museum’s offerings. If you plan on building up a huge collection of pests, or just want to make a few extra Bells on the side, catching bugs can be extremely beneficial to any Animal Crossing player. If you’ve been having trouble catching these pesky bugs, then we can help. This guide will detail everything you need to know to catch bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you’re going to catch bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then there are a few things to make note of. First, make note of the type of creature you’re trying to catch. While bugs like the cricket or ladybug are docile, there are more aggressive creatures out there like wasps and tarantulas. That being said, you can catch them all if you know what you’re doing.

Hold down the A button with the net equipped to sneak up on bugs.

To catch docile bugs, you’re going to want to make use of the sneak function that comes into play when you have the net out. Simply hold down the A button on your Switch controller and you’ll be able to inch forward towards the bugs that you want to catch. This makes it less likely that your movements are going to scare them off, giving you more of a chance to time that net swing just right.

You'll need the Museum if you want to collect your bugs and other creatures.

If you’re looking at catching more aggressive bugs, then you’re going to need to play by their rules to avoid being stung. If you want a wasp, simply have your net out and shake trees around your island. Eventually a wasp nest will fall and the wasps will give chase. When this happens, run away a bit, then immediately turn around and swing as soon as they get close to you. If you don’t already have your net out, then the chances of being able to get it out in time to catch the wasp is unlikely.

Catching tarantulas is tough but rewarding.

If you’re going for bigger game, though, and looking to get your hands on tarantulas, then you’re going to need to play things a bit different. First, sneak up on the tarantula until it turns towards you and rears back. When this happens, stand your ground and wait for it to back down. When it backs down, sneak forward some more and then swing. Don’t take too long or you’ll end up waking up at home with a bad spider bite.

Now that you know how to catch bugs, be sure to check out the rest of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more details and information.