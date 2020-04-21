Fruit list - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Curious about what kind of fruits you can acquire in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? We can help.

Growing and selling fruit can be one of the best ways to make Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – especially if you aren’t a fan of working the Stalk Market. But, if you’re going to really make money, then you’re going to need to branch out and grow all of the fruit. Trying to figure out how many different fruits there are in New Horizons? This complete fruit list will tell you all you need to know.

Fruit list - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There is a total of six fruits available to find, grow, and sell in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These fruits can all be found on other islands, and when grown on your own island, can be sold to Timmy and Tommy for a nice profit.

Here’s a complete fruit list:

Apples

Cherries

Oranges

Pears

Peaches

Coconuts

As you can see, there’s quite a few variations for you to pick up and start growing, and we highly recommend setting up an orchard or fruit-growing area somewhere on your island, just to help you keep some Bells coming in.

How to get new fruit

You can get new fruit from Nook Miles islands.

If you’re looking to get new fruit, then there are a few ways to go about. You can obtain fruit by visiting islands using your Nook Miles Tickets, though you’ll mostly only visit islands that offer the same fruit as your island does. Occasionally you’ll visit an island that offers your “sister fruit”, which can help you expand the amount of fruit available at home.

Unfortunately, the best way to get more fruit comes through visiting other player’s islands and grabbing it from their trees, or even from their general store – via Timmy and Tommy, or the Nook Cranny shelf. If you’re struggling to find people with fruit to trade, you can try checking out the game’s subreddit, as there are plenty of resources there to help you make trades with various players around the world. You can also post here on the Chatty, where we have members talking about Animal Crossing constantly.

Now that you know how to get more fruit and now know the complete fruit list, be sure to check out the rest of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more helpful content.