How to catch fleas - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Trying to figure out how to catch fleas for your Critterpedia in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Here's what you should know.

Fleas are just one of many critters available for players to catch and add to their collection in the Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you’re struggling to figure out how to catch this particular bug, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know to catch fleas in New Horizons.

How to catch fleas - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fleas are a pesky bug to deal with in real life, and an even peskier bug to worry about in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Much like ants and flies, these bugs will only appear under very specific conditions.

You can catch fleas using your net on your villagers.

First, fleas can only be found during the spring, summer, and early fall months of the year. This includes April, May, June, July, August, September, October, and November for the northern hemisphere, and October, November, December, January, February, March, April, and May for the southern hemisphere. Furthermore, you can only catch fleas when they are on one of your villagers. Yes, you read that correctly. To catch fleas, you’re going to need to wait for one of your villagers to have them.

Usually you’ll be able to see a little fleck of blackness jumping up and down on your villagers. However, if you miss the visual cue, you can talk to them and they’ll complain about being really itchy lately. When this happens, walk away a little bit, pull out your net, and then sneak up on them and bop them on the head to catch the flea. They’ll thank you for the help, and then you can turn it into Blathers or sell it off at the shop.

Fleas will only sell for 70 Bells to Timmy and Tommy, but you can get 105 Bells per Flea if you hold off and sell it to Flick whenever he visits. It’s not a great way to make Bells, but it can be a nice rare occasion to add to your bank account.

Now that you know how to catch fleas, be sure to head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for even more handy information.