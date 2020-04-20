How to catch ants - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Add new specimens to your museum by learning how to catch ants in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

There are a lot of bugs to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. No matter what bugs you’re trying to get your hands on, knowing where and when to find them is going to be important. Thankfully we can help. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to catch ants, which can actually be quite tricky to find.

Catching ants can be a pretty tricky thing to do – especially if you do know how to make them show up. Unlike most of the other bugs around your island, which appear at various times of the day and year, ants will only appear when you have placed out a Rotten Turnip on the ground somewhere on your island.

To accomplish this task, you’re going to want to wait until Sunday morning between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. Once Daisy Mae arrives, speak with her and purchase some Turnips. Throughout the week, watch the prices on the Stalk Market, but don’t sell off all of your Turnips. Instead, hold onto at least one and wait for it to turn into a Rotten Turnip once the next week rolls over.

Ants are available all year round, so long as you have a Rotten Turnip out on the ground.

When the Turnip has rotted, toss it onto the ground in a clear spot and then be sure to check in on it every little bit. Eventually some ants will spawn, and you’ll see a line of them making their way from a small hole up to the Turnip, carrying little bits of it back. After you spot the ants, pull out your net and approach the line slowly. When you’re ready, hit the line with the net and you should catch an ant.

Despite the amount of work involved, ants can only be sold for 80 Bells each to Nook’s Cranny, making them one of the most worthless bugs to catch for Bells. Instead, turn in your first ant, and then don’t waste your Turnips anymore.

