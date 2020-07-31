How to share your island dream - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Learn how to upload and share your island dream in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Dreams are a new feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Much like previous installments of the dream system in other Animal Crossing games, dreams allow you to upload a “frozen” version of your island for other players to visit, even when you aren’t online. But how exactly do you go about sharing your island dream? Here’s what you need to know.

How to share your island dream

Sharing your island dream is actually fairly simple and straightforward. Basically, all you need to do is make your way to the nearest bed. Climb in and then choose to go to sleep.

From here you’ll find yourself in dreamland with Luna, a new character in New Horizons. Luna will offer you the chance to visit other player’s island dreams, or to upload your own. If you choose to upload your island dream, then you’ll need to just follow the steps that Luna outlines in her dialogue options. You can learn more in our dream and island visiting guide.

Luna can help you with all your dreamland needs.

As I said before, it is a very straightforward process, though it should be stated that you can also update your dream by talking to Luna again. Because your island dream is essentially a snapshot of your island, you’re going to want to update it from time to time to show off any additional work and progress that you’ve put into it.

That’s really all you need to know. Once you’ve uploaded your island, Luna will let you know it’s complete and then give you a Dream Address. This address will be needed if you wish to let other players actually travel to your island dream. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the dream system in New Horizons will allow you to visit random islands while you’re sleeping, so you’ll want to grab some Dream Addresses before you go on a tour.

Now that you know how to share your island dream, make sure you head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for more help and in-depth information.