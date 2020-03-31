How to catch small fry fish - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Find out exactly what CJ means we he asks you to catch small fry fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

CJ is one of a few wandering characters that can pop up around your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. When he pops up, he’ll offer to purchase various fish from you, and even provide you with some nice fishing challenges for a reward. Sometimes he will ask you to find different fish, including a “small fry”. If you’re confused on exactly what a small fry fish is, then allow us to help. Here’s what you need to know.

When CJ asks you to catch small fry fish, he isn’t actually asking you to catch a certain species of fish. Instead, he’s asking you to catch the smallest fish that you can catch in the game. There are a number of small fish available to reel in, and you can check out our all fish guide if you’re looking for a complete breakdown of all the fish in the game.

Look for the smallest fish shadow type, which looks like this.

If you want to speed up your chances of completing the small fry challenge, then you’re going to need to focus on fish with the smallest shadows possible. These kinds of fish include the Bitterling, Pale Chub, Goldfish, Pop-eyed Goldfish, Killifish, Tadpole, and many more. Obviously, the availability of these small fish might vary—depending on what time of the day you’re fishing and even what month it is.

If you’re having trouble finding the smallest types of fish, try crafting some Fish Bait. This can be done by using one Manilla Clam to craft a single Fish Bait. When used, the bait will attract a fish to whatever body of water you toss it into. If you aren’t in the mood to hunt for clams along the beach, then you can also run around the island scaring off all the larger shadows that you see, until you spot a tiny shadow.

The Pale Chub is just one of many smaller fish that will count for the small fry challenge.

Now that you know how to catch small fry fish, be sure to head back over to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons strategy guide for even more helpful information.