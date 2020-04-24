Where does Redd's boat dock in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Not sure how to find Redd's boat dock in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Here's what you need to know.

With the release of the April 23 update, vendors like Jolly Redd and Leif can now make their way to the island, offering even more things for players to buy and make use of. If you’re struggling to find where Redd’s boat docks, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know to find the sneak art merchant’s traveling shop.

If you haven’t made it far enough to unlock terraforming, or you don’t really pay much attention to your map, then you might have missed out on the rave surrounding the “secret beach” that Nintendo placed at the top of everyone’s islands in New Horizons.

You can find Redd's boat docked at the secret beach along the top of your island.

While many players set this up as their own personal sanctuary or date spot, Nintendo appears to have had other plans. This is actually where Redd’s boat docks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and when he makes trips to your island, this is where you’ll find him. Of course, this might be a little problematic for some if they haven’t unlocked the ladder, so make sure you’ve progressed at least that far along before you go looking for Redd. It might be possible to get to your secret beach without the ladder, but it’s going to be a massive hassle to do so.

Redd doesn’t appear every day, so you’ll need to check the secret beach location every time you log into the game. Luckily for us, we happened to put our house right beside the beach, so we can always see him when we’re loading in. Not sure where to find your secret beach? Open up the map on your Nook Phone and look along the top border of your island. You should see a small bit of sand off the edge, signifying where the beach can be located. Now head over there and check for any docked boats.

You can find the secret beach on your map.

