How to transfer an Animal Crossing: New Horizons island from one Switch to another Here's how you can transfer your Animal Crossing: New Horizons data between Switch consoles.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game that players can easily sink hundreds of hours into, whether it be collecting items and creatures, or creating the perfect island for them and their villagers to reside on. With that in mind, nobody wants to have to leave all of that work behind and start anew just because they’re using a new Switch. Let’s look at how you can transfer your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island from one Nintendo Switch to another.

How to transfer Animal Crossing: New Horizons island from one Switch to another

Here are the steps you need to take in order to transfer Animal Crossing: New Horizons island from one Nintendo Switch to the other. Be aware that you’ll need to have access to both the source and target consoles in order to do the transfer.

Download the Island Transfer Tool on the source console

Transfer user data from the source console to the target console

Download the Island Transfer Tool on the target console

Open the Island Transfer Tool on both systems

On the source console, select “Source” and then confirm the information

On the target console, select “Target”

On the source console, select “Continue”

On the target console, select “Proceed”

Select “Transfer Data” on the source console, and then “Proceed” on the target console

This will initiate the Island Transfer. A message will appear on both consoles to notify you when the transfer has been completed. Once this is done, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons island data will have been deleted from the first Switch, and available over on the new Switch. Boot the game up on the new system to ensure that everything worked properly.

That’s how you can transfer your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island from one Switch to another, as Nintendo detailed on its official website.