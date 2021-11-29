How to get the Gaming Desk - Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Gaming Desk is one of the most popular items in the 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Gaming Desk is one of the coolest items added with the 2.0 update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s something that us PC gamers look at to be instantly reminded of our own setups. It inspires us to build rooms in our Animal Crossing homes dedicated to gaming. We must have it, but few of us actually do at this point. Today, I’m going to explain the different ways you can get the Gaming Desk in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to get the Gaming Desk

This is not the Gaming Desk, as seen by my upset facial expression and the crappy PC in the background.

The Gaming Desk in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is acquired through several methods:

Nook’s Cranny

Paradise Planning office / Wardell’s catalog

Found in Ione’s home if they live on your island

Optional: Benedict vacation home inventory

Optional: Boris vacation home inventory

Optional: Claude vacation home inventory

Optional: Flo vacation home inventory

Optional: Kevin vacation home inventory

Optional: Kyle vacation home inventory

Optional: Pate vacation home inventory

Optional: Quillson vacation home inventory

Required: in Cyd vacation home inventory

Amiibo cards for the above villagers

Gift from a friend

To explain the above list in a bit more depth, you can buy the Gaming Desk from Nook’s Cranny or from the Paradise Planning office display. It can also be acquired from Wardell’s catalog if you’ve unlocked the Gaming Desk from one of the options above. It can also be found in the home of Ione if you are lucky enough to invite them to live on your island. Beyond that, you’ll need to build a vacation home for the villagers on the list. When you do, the Gaming Desk will pop up as an option for you to use. Use it and unlock it. If you get Cyd as a vacation home option, the Gaming Desk is required, so that’s handy. Finally, you could use an Amiibo card to bring a villager from the list above.

The final way to get the Gaming Desk would be to find a friend who has it and have them send it to you using in-game mail. Once you have the item, it will then unlock in case you need to buy another one or pass it along to another friend who wants the same item.

Now that you know how to get the Gaming Desk, visit our Animal Crossing: New Horizons topic page for more guides to help you survive the rule of Tom Nook.