Animal Crossing: New Horizons has just received another update, and this time Ver 2.0.1 looks to fix a few problems players have been encountering since the latest major content drop. One of the big issues that has received a fix is the problem relating to having the airport gate open and asking to remodel a resident’s home. You can find the patch notes for Ver 2.0.1 below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update Ver 2.0.1 patch notes

The patch notes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ver 2.0.1 were released on November 11, 2021. As mentioned above, the airport gates and resident home remodel has been fixed, so players should no longer fear running into problems there. There are also a host of other fixes, including some solutions for bugs related to the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue that could occur if a player asks to remodel a resident’s home while the airport gate is open.

Fixed an issue where the Kiki & Lala wand item was mistakenly appearing in Nook Shopping as “Not for sale.”

Fixed an issue where the coconut juice and frozen-treat set items would not appear under the Miscellaneous tab for DIY Recipes.

Fixed an issue where the flowing-river flooring item would not display properly in Photopia or expanded player homes when placed horizontally.

Fixed an issue where some residents would try to cook using something other than a kitchen item in their home.

Fixed an issue where residents visiting a player’s home would talk as if they were in the café.

Fixed Issues related to DLC

The following issues related to the paid DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise have been fixed.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to proceed with the game without designing the school when normally the school would need to be designed. If you have save data where you proceeded without designing the school, you can use the following methods to restore your save data to proper conditions. For Players that have not remodeled the school: After completing 1 or 2 other jobs, and no other events trigger at that time, the event to design the school will trigger. For players that have remodeled the school: The event for designing the school will not trigger, but the features that normally unlock from the event to design the school (such as furniture items and room size) will become useable when you start your next job.

Fixed an issue causing an error to occur when using amiibo to change members at a facility.

Fixed an issue where you could obtain turnips countless times from Joan in the hospital.

Fixed an issue where the ripe sugarcane plant item would unlock by obtaining tomatoes.

