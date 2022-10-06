Nintendo announces Animal Crossing DJ K.K. and Splatoon 3 Deep Cut concerts Fans can look forward to two special events during Nintendo Live 2022 on October 9 including music from Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 3.

If you’re a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Splatoon 3, or are simply looking for an excuse to enjoy a fun set of concerts, Nintendo has you covered with the recently announced Nintendo Live 2022. According to Nintendo, fans can look forward to two special events during Nintendo Live 2022 including the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DJ K.K. Paradise Mix and Splatoon 3 Deep Cut concerts.

Get ready for two special events from Nintendo Live 2022: the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons DJ K.K. Paradise Mix!! and #Splatoon3 Deep Cut concerts!



Watch the livestream from 2AM PT on October 9th here 🎵: https://t.co/lypGE32jcJ pic.twitter.com/uAjSSKR058 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 6, 2022

Nintendo Live 2022 will air on October 9, though it’ll go live extremely early for those outside of Japan, airing at 2:00 a.m. (PT) and 5:00 a.m. (ET). On Nintendo’s website, the event is described as follows:

"Nintendo Live 2022" is an event sponsored by Nintendo where you can enjoy live music, stage events, game competitions, and more. This page will be live broadcasting of the event held at Tokyo Big Sight.

The Nintendo Live 2022 event can be watched on Nintendo Japan’s official YouTube channel, with the video embedded below.

In the video description for the event, a schedule of what will air when is shared with times reflected in Japanese Standard Time (JST) with the Animal Crossing and Splatoon 3 concerts taking place towards the tail end of the program.

For more on what to expect from Nintendo Live 2022, be sure to check out the event’s page on Nintendo’s website, and look through the video description for the event on Nintendo Japan’s official YouTube channel. Again, the Animal Crossing and Splatoon 3 concerts will air on October 9 at 2:00 a.m. (PT) and 5:00 a.m. (ET).

