Watch the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer premiere Tune in to a special Nintendo Direct to catch the world premiere trailer for Super Mario: The Movie.

Following the heavily discussed casting announcement for the Super Mario Bros. movie last September where Chris Pratt was confirmed as the voice of Mario, gamers have been eagerly waiting for Nintendo to drop the film’s first official trailer.

Now, that opportunity has finally arrived with Nintendo announcing that those interested in learning more about the movie can tune in to a special Nintendo Direct on Thursday, October 6 at 1:05 p.m. (PT), 4:05 p.m. (ET).

Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).



— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2022

While it’s unclear just how much the Direct will reveal one thing’s for certain and that’s that the Direct will feature the world premiere trailer for Super Mario: The Movie. Nintendo also noted that no game information will be featured in the upcoming Direct as it’s centered exclusively around the Super Mario Bros. movie.

If you’re interested in catching the Direct and trailer premiere, you can do so on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel, with the stream embedded for your convenience below.

In addition to news of the upcoming Direct, Nintendo also shared a colorful poster for the movie. Quickly recapping some of the known details for you, the Super Mario Bros. movie is being handled by production company Illumination who’ve produced several popular animated films like Despicable Me and Sing.

The movie is being written by Matthew Fogel who previously handled films like Minions: The Rise of Gru, and will be co-directed by Michael Jelenic (Thundercats, Teen Titans Go!) and Aaron Horvath (Teen Titans Go!). As previously mentioned, the film will feature actor Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario. Pratt will also be joined by the likes of Seth Rogen as the voice of Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The Super Mario Bros. movie is slated to hit theaters on April 7, 2023. For more on the Mario movie, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the full voice actor and cast list, and how a Donkey Kong movie starring Seth Rogen could be coming after the Super Mario movie.