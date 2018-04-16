Wasteland 3 gets a May 2020 release date
The world is about to get a little more nuclear when Wasteland 3 releases next May.
The world is about to get a little more nuclear when Wasteland 3 releases next May.
A new Wasteland 3 trailer debuted during the Inside Xbox live stream at Gamescom 2019, showing off details about the game's story and combat.
Gamescom 2019 will kick off with a brand-new episode of Inside Xbox, which will include looks at Gears 5's Horde mode and more.
We talked with Brian Fargo about Wasteland 3, what the studio is doing to improve the formula, and more at E3 2019.
It's still early in the process, but the team at InXile is making the progress they need to reach their Q4 2019 date.
InXile Entertainment's official twitter says some Wasteland 3 news is coming next week.
InXile's boss will retire after Wasteland 3 ships in 2019, with 38 years in games industry on his character sheet.
The game has already passed its goal of $2.75 million. Only a few more hours to go.
Catch a glimpse of Wasteland 3 in its first gameplay trailer while also considering pledging your support to InXile to help further develop the game.
InXile Entertainment teased 'buried secrets, lost technology, fearsome lunatics, and deadly factions.'