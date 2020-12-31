New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Year of the Games: 2020Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Year of the Games: 2020
Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2020

The time has finally come to count down the very best games to be released in 2020. Please take a look at the Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2020.
Shack Staff
8

Another amazing year in video games is coming to a close, which means it is time for Shacknews to count down our Top 10 Games of the Year 2020. Each staff member submitted their personal top ten games list and we are including the collective list from our Chatty community as another ballot in our vote. These votes were made outside of all of our other awards this year. 2020 was a challenging year for most humans and video games gave us some much-needed refuge from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of video games were nominated across all of the votes, but we have narrowed it down to the Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2020. Please take a look at our video, or read along underneath the video embed.

Want to read the list? Hit next page to see our text version of the Shacknews Top 10 Games of 2020.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 31, 2020 2:00 PM

    Shack Staff posted a new article, Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2020

    • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
      reply
      December 31, 2020 2:03 PM

      PGA 2K21 was robbed.

      • OzzieMejia moderator
        reply
        December 31, 2020 2:07 PM

        Again, not even the best golf game to come out this year.

        • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
          reply
          December 31, 2020 2:10 PM

          You need friends to play your dumb game. Checkmate, atheists.

          • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 31, 2020 2:54 PM

            Golf With Friends has been out! Oh. technically I have played a 2020 game. GOLF WITH YOUR FRIENDS DEFAULT GOTY 2020.

            • OzzieMejia moderator
              reply
              December 31, 2020 3:11 PM

              It went 1.0 this year, so it was totally eligible.

              • fleabug legacy 10 years
                reply
                December 31, 2020 3:49 PM

                Oh. That doesn't change my rankings, but it was one of the highlight games of the quarantine for our group.

    • amrbean legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 31, 2020 2:50 PM

      Needs more pages. I don’t think I clicked “next” enough.

      • jamesray legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 31, 2020 2:58 PM

        I kinda like it. It's way too easy to just look at a list and disregard the nuances.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        December 31, 2020 3:01 PM

        Sorry, it is the one time a year that we use pagination.

      • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 31, 2020 3:46 PM

        I liked it because you had to scroll down past the article to click next page. So you might as well read the article!

    • OzzieMejia moderator
      reply
      December 31, 2020 3:43 PM

      For the Chatty crowd,

      YOUR Top 10 influenced this Top 10 quite a bit. It wound up bumping up Hades, The Last of Us: Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Cyberpunk 2077 to higher spots on this list.

      Chatty's GOTY vote for Half-Life: Alyx basically cemented it for #1 overall on our list.

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 31, 2020 3:55 PM

      I really gotta play Alyx. lol

Hello, Meet Lola