Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown DLC revealed InXile has announced the next DLC coming to Wasteland 3.

Wasteland 3 was one of the more enjoyable RPG releases of 2020, garnering high critical praise across the board. Developer InXile has continued to support the game, adding new content for players to dive into and experience. Now, a new batch of content is set to arrive, as InXile Entertainment has announced The Battle of Steeldown, a new DLC coming soon to the RPG.

InXile shared details about the upcoming DLC, which takes players to the factory complex of Steeltown in southwest Colorado. “The team of Rangers sent to investigate find the complex in disarray. Striking workers, bandit raids…not to mention the gates are locked tight. Without help the area will revolt and take Steeltown’s leader, Abigail Markham, with it. But maybe that’s not such a bad thing? You and your team of Rangers will need to decide that for yourself.”

In addition to a brand new location, The Battle of Steeltown DLC adds new quests to take and enemies to defeat. The DLC also adds new mechanics that will influence the combat dynamic. This includes stacking status effects, elemental shields, telegraphed attacks, and non-lethal weapons. Fans can get a glimpse of the DLC in the trailer, which was shared to Deep Silver’s YouTube channel.

“The Battle of Steeltown represents not just a fantastic new chapter in Wasteland 3’s story,” saids Game Director, David Rogers. “Full of choice, consequence, and Wasteland 3’s unique brand of humor, it’s also a culmination of all the hard work we’ve put into the game since launch. For those playing Wasteland 3 for the first time, they’ll be playing the best version of the game. For players coming back to visit Steeltown, they're in for a treat with new story, characters, and combat mechanics that really change up tactics in challenging new ways.”

Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown will release on June 3, 2021 across all platforms. Stick with Shacknews for future news and updates on Wasteland 3.