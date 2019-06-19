New Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer re-introduces Cloud Strife
A brand new trailer detailing Cloud's journey debuted during The Game Awards 2019, and it's got us salivating over what's up next for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
The gang was back at Makuhari Messe for TGS 2019 for another episode of the Tokyo Game Show! Game Show!
The PlayStation 4 box art for the remake mirrors the classic PlayStation artwork with a modern twist.
There's more to the remake of this classic game than you may have thought.
Check out the latest Final Fantasy 7 Remake news straight from PlayStation's Tokyo Game Show live stream.
One of the most anticipated games of 2020 got a brand new trailer. Check out the last Final Fantasy 7 Remake video dropped ahead of TGS 2019.
Finally, another taste of the hallowed remake gives us a taste of the reworked Sector 8.
64 gaming publications joined forces at E3 to form the Game Critics. Here are the Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2019 winners.
Will Final Fantasy 7 Remake release for Xbox One or PC, or will the upcoming Final Fantasy game be a PlayStation exclusive?
All the latest buzz surrounding the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, straight from Tetsuya Nomura himself.