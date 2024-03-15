Unboxing & review: Final Fantasy 7 Adorable Arts Cloud Strife Is this Square Enix and Adorable Arts' figure the cutest Cloud collectible? We unbox it and find out in this video!

Cloud Strife is the face of Final Fantasy 7, and as such, he’s been turned into all sorts of toys for collectors around the world. Adorable Arts might have the most on-brand cutest version yet, though. Square Enix and Adorable Arts’ Cloud Strife figure is a chibi-fied little cutie that looks good on paper. But is it as good out of the box? Our own Shacknews Video Editor Greg Burke found out for himself with a review and unboxing of that very figure.

When in stock, the Adorable Arts Cloud Strife can be found on Square Enix’s direct merchandise store at a retail price of $72.99 USD. For that, you get the figure, a stand, several parts in which to give him numerous poses, and his iconic Buster Sword as an accessory. Greg was immediately impressed with this figure out of the box. He said the plastic felt durable and of good quality. He was also pretty happy with the level of detail poured into Cloud’s outfit, including his belt and the folds of his pants.

Greg’s favorite parts of this figure included the sculpt and detail of Cloud’s hair and Buster Sword. The hair has numerous individualized strands that make it look highly detailed and the sword features a polished sheen that look great when reflecting light. The inclusion of different swappable head’s and arms was also a highlight as it lets owners position Cloud in some fun poses. One of the only caveats Greg could find to this otherwise impeccable figure was the $73 price tag, but he submitted that the detail and accessories make it feel like you get what you pay for.

Want more videos like this Adorable Arts Cloud Strife figure unboxing and review? Be sure to head over to our Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels for more reviews, unboxings, gameplay, interviews, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.