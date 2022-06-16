Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two titled Rebirth, launches next winter

Square Enix has unveiled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as the second part of a trilogy.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

During the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary celebration, fans of the JRPG franchise got the news that they’ve been heavily anticipating for the past couple of years. Final Fantasy Remake Part Two has been revealed as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. What’s more, the game will be released next winter for PS5.

The reveal trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth premiered during the livestream dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the original game. Continuing the story of Cloud, Aerith, and company, the Final Fantasy Rebirth gives us our first look at the characters in the latest chapter of their adventure. We also meet some familiar faces that fans of the classic Final Fantasy 7 may recognize.

Interestingly, Square Enix also revealed that Final Fantasy Rebirth will be the second part of a trilogy, confirming that there is one more game to be released. With Remake being part one and Rebirth being part two, fans can look forward to a third and final entry concluding the overarching story.

Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy Rebirth will be released on PS5 next winter. During the presentation, it also confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be released for Steam tomorrow.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

