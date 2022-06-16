Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two titled Rebirth, launches next winter Square Enix has unveiled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as the second part of a trilogy.

During the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary celebration, fans of the JRPG franchise got the news that they’ve been heavily anticipating for the past couple of years. Final Fantasy Remake Part Two has been revealed as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. What’s more, the game will be released next winter for PS5.

The reveal trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth premiered during the livestream dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the original game. Continuing the story of Cloud, Aerith, and company, the Final Fantasy Rebirth gives us our first look at the characters in the latest chapter of their adventure. We also meet some familiar faces that fans of the classic Final Fantasy 7 may recognize.

Interestingly, Square Enix also revealed that Final Fantasy Rebirth will be the second part of a trilogy, confirming that there is one more game to be released. With Remake being part one and Rebirth being part two, fans can look forward to a third and final entry concluding the overarching story.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is being designed so that people can enjoy this game whether they know the original game or not. In fact, new players might even enjoy starting their Final Fantasy 7 journey with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Cloud and his friends embark on a new journey in this game, and I believe that the scenes that they witness after leaving Midgar will give players a fresh, new experience. I can’t wait to share the intention behind naming the first title, “REMAKE,” and the second title, “REBIRTH.” In time, I hope to reveal what the third title will be called, and where this journey will ultimately lead.

Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy Rebirth will be released on PS5 next winter. During the presentation, it also confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be released for Steam tomorrow.