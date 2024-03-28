Unboxing & Review: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Static Arts Cloud Strife How does Static Arts compare to Square Enix's Play Arts line? Come on in and find out.

A lot of the gaming world is still focused on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. As players continue to explore the ins and outs of Remake saga's latest chapter, it's worth taking a look at some of the collectibles that have come out from that series. Who better to look at than the series' main hero, Cloud Strife? Greg Burke picked up a special Static Arts Cloud Strife figure from Square Enix.

Not to be confused with Square Enix's Play Arts line, Static Arts is a statue that doesn't have any points of articulation. What you see is what you get, as far as poses. No part of this Cloud Strife figure from Final Fantasy 7 Remake can be moved, including the Materia on his Buster Sword. Still, it's a sleek-looking statue and it's one of the better Buster Sword depictions out there.

The Static Arts Cloud Strife statue from Square Enix retails for $189.99 USD and is available now from the Square Enix Store. If you'd rather wait for a newer hotness, there's also a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Static Arts Cloud Strife coming soon. For more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.