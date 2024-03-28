New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unboxing & Review: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Static Arts Cloud Strife

How does Static Arts compare to Square Enix's Play Arts line? Come on in and find out.
Ozzie Mejia
1

A lot of the gaming world is still focused on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. As players continue to explore the ins and outs of Remake saga's latest chapter, it's worth taking a look at some of the collectibles that have come out from that series. Who better to look at than the series' main hero, Cloud Strife? Greg Burke picked up a special Static Arts Cloud Strife figure from Square Enix.

Not to be confused with Square Enix's Play Arts line, Static Arts is a statue that doesn't have any points of articulation. What you see is what you get, as far as poses. No part of this Cloud Strife figure from Final Fantasy 7 Remake can be moved, including the Materia on his Buster Sword. Still, it's a sleek-looking statue and it's one of the better Buster Sword depictions out there.

The Static Arts Cloud Strife statue from Square Enix retails for $189.99 USD and is available now from the Square Enix Store. If you'd rather wait for a newer hotness, there's also a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Static Arts Cloud Strife coming soon. For more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

