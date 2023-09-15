Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 15: Get the full FF7 Remake saga

This was a big week for Sony and Nintendo. PlayStation got fans geared up for the next year and while October will be filled with some of the biggest hits of the year, it's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that has fans in an uproar. Realizing this, the PlayStation Store has a special offer. Those who want to pick up Rebirth and also catch up with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade can grab the full bundle for just $69.99. That's the cost of Rebirth by itself and it comes with FF7 Remake Intergrade! This is a limited time offer, so jump in while you can.

Thursday's Nintendo Direct also got Switch owners excited for the coming year, but Nintendo also had some surprises in the form of a few stealth releases. One of them was Horizon Chase 2, which released after the Direct was over. Well, it's not only out, but there's also a pretty decent launch discount attached, so be sure to check that out.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

Nintendo Switch

