Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 15: Get the full FF7 Remake saga

This was a big week for Sony and Nintendo. PlayStation got fans geared up for the next year and while October will be filled with some of the biggest hits of the year, it's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that has fans in an uproar. Realizing this, the PlayStation Store has a special offer. Those who want to pick up Rebirth and also catch up with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade can grab the full bundle for just $69.99. That's the cost of Rebirth by itself and it comes with FF7 Remake Intergrade! This is a limited time offer, so jump in while you can.
Thursday's Nintendo Direct also got Switch owners excited for the coming year, but Nintendo also had some surprises in the form of a few stealth releases. One of them was Horizon Chase 2, which released after the Direct was over. Well, it's not only out, but there's also a pretty decent launch discount attached, so be sure to check that out.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- F1 23 Champions Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $31.99 (20% off)
- Atlas Fallen - $47.99 (20% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $26.79 (33% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $26.39 (67% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Games Studios Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K23 - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry - $23.09 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $23.99 (60% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Critically Acclaimed Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $21.59 (20% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie - $19.49 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $5.24 (65% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Critically Acclaimed Sale.
- Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty Vanguard - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Warframe currency bundles are on sale through Wednesday, September 20.
- Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 4 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $47.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.49 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Digital Deluxe Edition - $52.79 (34% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $49.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Tokyo Game Show Sale.
- Big Games, Big Deals
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $49.69 (29% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Humanity - $23.99 (20% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (30% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stray - $22.49 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $34.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $35.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Neon White - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metal Hellsinger - $19.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.19 (67% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big Games, Big Deals Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Saints Row - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Black Desert Traveler Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Generation Zero - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Horizon Chase 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $22.49 (25% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- WB Games Couch Co-op Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Square Enix Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $32.99 (34% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $14.99 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $7.99 (80% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- I Am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud - $44.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- ONINAKI - $19.99 (60% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $5.21 (82% off)
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered - $19.99 (20% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $12.49 (50% off)
- SaGa Scarlet Grace Ambitions - $8.99 (70% off)
- Spelunker Party - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story - $24.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $14.49 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards Trilogy + DLC set - $39.99 (20% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $13.99 (30% off)
- Neon White - $17.49 (30% off)
- DNF Duel: Who's Next - $19.99 (60% off)
- Storyteller - $11.99 (20% off)
- The Pathless - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager - $12.49 (35% off)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 - $22.49 (25% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 15: Get the full FF7 Remake saga