PowerWash Simulator's Final Fantasy DLC is free and launches next month

Square Enix has shared new details about the upcoming PowerWash Simulator x Final Fantasy collaboration.
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
Last month, Square Enix announced that last year’s breakout hit, Powerwash Simulator, would be receiving some Final Fantasy DLC. Two Square Enix-published games, this crossover would see PowerWash Simulator players using their tools to clean Cloud’s iconic bike, as well as other memorable locations from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Now, the publisher has provided more information. This DLC will be free, and it’s launching in just a couple of weeks.

In a post to the Square Enix website, the company confirms that the Final Fantasy DLC will come to PowerWash Simulator on March 2, 2023. The DLC is titled Midgar Special Pack and adds five new jobs, all of which are inside the iconic City of Mako. Square Enix states that the DLC is a collaboration between FuturLab and the Final Fantasy 7 team.

Cloud's bike in PowerWash Simulator.

Source: Square Enix

Here are the five jobs that are featured in the Midgar Special Pack:

  • The Hardy Daytona and Shinra Hauler
  • The mighty Scorpion Sentinel
  • The charming Seventh Heaven
  • The Mako Energy Exhibit
  • The formidable Airbuster

We’re less than a month away from the release of PowerWash Simulator’s Final Fantasy DLC. It’s not the game’s first crossover, as it also received Tomb Raider DLC to coincide with its launch on PlayStation and Switch. For details on whatever comes to PowerWash Simulator next, Shacknews has you covered.

