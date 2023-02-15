PowerWash Simulator's Final Fantasy DLC is free and launches next month Square Enix has shared new details about the upcoming PowerWash Simulator x Final Fantasy collaboration.

Last month, Square Enix announced that last year’s breakout hit, Powerwash Simulator, would be receiving some Final Fantasy DLC. Two Square Enix-published games, this crossover would see PowerWash Simulator players using their tools to clean Cloud’s iconic bike, as well as other memorable locations from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Now, the publisher has provided more information. This DLC will be free, and it’s launching in just a couple of weeks.

In a post to the Square Enix website, the company confirms that the Final Fantasy DLC will come to PowerWash Simulator on March 2, 2023. The DLC is titled Midgar Special Pack and adds five new jobs, all of which are inside the iconic City of Mako. Square Enix states that the DLC is a collaboration between FuturLab and the Final Fantasy 7 team.



Source: Square Enix

This new pack contains five levels set above and below the plate. Armed with your collection of high-pressure power washers, you’ll set to work clearing up the mess made by Midgar’s usual suspects - Don Corneo’s lackeys, Professor Hojo’s ‘specimens’ and Heidegger’s dangerous tech. You’ll accept jobs from both loyal members of Avalanche, and Shinra bigshots. As you clean, you’ll discover their stories through text messages.

Of course, the city of Midgar is a far cry from the not-really-mean streets of Muckingham - you’ll have to contend with new dirt types, such as bio-residue, as you spray your way through some truly iconic locations.

Here are the five jobs that are featured in the Midgar Special Pack:

The Hardy Daytona and Shinra Hauler

The mighty Scorpion Sentinel

The charming Seventh Heaven

The Mako Energy Exhibit

The formidable Airbuster

We’re less than a month away from the release of PowerWash Simulator’s Final Fantasy DLC. It’s not the game’s first crossover, as it also received Tomb Raider DLC to coincide with its launch on PlayStation and Switch. For details on whatever comes to PowerWash Simulator next, Shacknews has you covered.