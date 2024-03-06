Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy confirmed to be PlayStation exclusives Don't expect Square Enix to bring its FF7 Remake games to Xbox or Switch.

Although Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth are currently exclusively available on PlayStation consoles, there had been hope and speculation that maybe Square Enix would bring them to other systems after some time had passed. Those dreams can now be laid to rest as it’s been officially clarified that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy of games will remain PlayStation console exclusives.

Christian Svensson, VP of second- and third-party content ventures and strategic initiatives at Sony Interactive Entertainment was speaking with The Washington Post’s Gene Park when he confirmed that Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy — which includes FF7 Remake, FF7 Rebirth, and a third (currently untitled) FF7 game — are full PlayStation console exclusives. He called it a great achievement for PlayStation.



Source: Square Enix

Previously, many had speculated that the FF7 Remake games would be timed exclusives and would eventually make their way to Xbox and perhaps even some Nintendo hardware. Last year’s Final Fantasy 16 launched exclusively on PS5 but was confirmed to have a PC port in the works before its release.

During the full chat, the folks behind FF7 Rebirth stated that a great deal of its success can be attributed to the fact that it was designed for a single platform. Now that we know FF7 rebirth won’t be hitting other consoles, fans can make proper arrangements to experience the journey in the one place it exists.