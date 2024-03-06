New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy confirmed to be PlayStation exclusives

Don't expect Square Enix to bring its FF7 Remake games to Xbox or Switch.
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
4

Although Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth are currently exclusively available on PlayStation consoles, there had been hope and speculation that maybe Square Enix would bring them to other systems after some time had passed. Those dreams can now be laid to rest as it’s been officially clarified that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy of games will remain PlayStation console exclusives.

Christian Svensson, VP of second- and third-party content ventures and strategic initiatives at Sony Interactive Entertainment was speaking with The Washington Post’s Gene Park when he confirmed that Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy — which includes FF7 Remake, FF7 Rebirth, and a third (currently untitled) FF7 game — are full PlayStation console exclusives. He called it a great achievement for PlayStation.

Cloud and Sephiroth clashing swords.

Source: Square Enix

Previously, many had speculated that the FF7 Remake games would be timed exclusives and would eventually make their way to Xbox and perhaps even some Nintendo hardware. Last year’s Final Fantasy 16 launched exclusively on PS5 but was confirmed to have a PC port in the works before its release.

During the full chat, the folks behind FF7 Rebirth stated that a great deal of its success can be attributed to the fact that it was designed for a single platform. Now that we know FF7 rebirth won’t be hitting other consoles, fans can make proper arrangements to experience the journey in the one place it exists.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 6, 2024 10:05 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy confirmed to be PlayStation exclusives

    • kelerian legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 6, 2024 10:18 AM

      They say this with all their releases. Turns out to be timed exclusive every time.

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 6, 2024 10:52 AM

      I was thinking about the legacy of this game and how insane it's going to be in the future for people who want to replay "FF7", having to go through three long ass RPGs that essentially make you start from scratch midway through, not once but twice. Why bother to do any of the side content in part one when you're going to lose it in parts two and three? It's a bit like Mass Effect, but those feel more like independent games to me. Maybe they need yet another remake after this to consolidate all the content down into one game.

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 6, 2024 10:58 AM

        Mass Effect your choices (can) carry over as well as your same character. Definitely matters on some side quests in that game.

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 6, 2024 10:59 AM

        Because its not about the destination, it's about the journey?

