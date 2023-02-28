Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Final Fantasy 16's PC port won't be ready when PS5 exclusivity ends

Naoki Yoshida has that Final Fantasy 16 won't be ready for PC six months after its initial launch.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
1

Sony’s timed exclusivity deal with Square Enix means that the heavily-anticipated Final Fantasy 16 will only be available on PS5 for the first six months of its release. After that period is up, the game can be brought to other platforms. While we had previously assumed that the game would be ready to go on these other platforms as soon as the timed exclusivity ended, that won’t be the case. Square Enix has shared that Final Fantasy 16’s PC version won’t be ready after the timed PS5 exclusivity is up.

In a post to the Japanese PlayStation Blog, Square Enix veteran Naoki Yoshida shared an update on the state of Final Fantasy 16’s PC port. “I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year” he said, referencing the six month period that FF16 will be a PS5 exclusive. He goes on to explain why the game’s PC port will need some extra time in the oven.

The FF16 protagonist wielding a sword.

Source: Square Enix

It’s a pretty significant development, given that a lot of players were likely assuming that it would be a six-month wait after launch if they wanted to play Final Fantasy 16 on PC. It now seems as though it will take a bit longer than that. With Final Fantasy 16 set to launch this June, stick with Shacknews for future news and updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

