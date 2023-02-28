Final Fantasy 16's PC port won't be ready when PS5 exclusivity ends Naoki Yoshida has that Final Fantasy 16 won't be ready for PC six months after its initial launch.

Sony’s timed exclusivity deal with Square Enix means that the heavily-anticipated Final Fantasy 16 will only be available on PS5 for the first six months of its release. After that period is up, the game can be brought to other platforms. While we had previously assumed that the game would be ready to go on these other platforms as soon as the timed exclusivity ended, that won’t be the case. Square Enix has shared that Final Fantasy 16’s PC version won’t be ready after the timed PS5 exclusivity is up.

In a post to the Japanese PlayStation Blog, Square Enix veteran Naoki Yoshida shared an update on the state of Final Fantasy 16’s PC port. “I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year” he said, referencing the six month period that FF16 will be a PS5 exclusive. He goes on to explain why the game’s PC port will need some extra time in the oven.



This is because we spent a lot of time and money optimizing the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience. Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won’t be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won’t come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when.

It’s a pretty significant development, given that a lot of players were likely assuming that it would be a six-month wait after launch if they wanted to play Final Fantasy 16 on PC. It now seems as though it will take a bit longer than that. With Final Fantasy 16 set to launch this June, stick with Shacknews for future news and updates.