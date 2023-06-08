Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets gameplay reveal trailer at Summer Game Fest 2023 The eagerly anticipated follow-up to the 2020 remake was finally unveiled, showcasing gameplay and cinematics.

With Summer Game Fest 2023 coming down to its last minutes, Geoff Keighley saved his best for last as usual, and this time it was the first major look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Part 2 of the Final Fantasy 7 remake series. We got to see the world around Midgar, the tragedy of Nibelheim, the mysterious Cosmo Canyon, and so much more. We also got release window. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming out in early 2024.

The first major look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was shared as the finale of the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase on June 8, 2023. In it, we jump into the story after the team escapes Midgar… or so it seems? It starts up with Shinra soldiers carting Cloud, Barrett, Red XIII, Tifa, and Aeris away on stretchers. It also dips into the mysterious events of Nibelheim, which was Tifa and Cloud’s original home, supposedly destroyed by Sephiroth. There’s a lot of curious mysteries abound, but it also comes alongside a wealth of familiar things such as the Turks and Cosmo Canyon.

This was one of the first story and gameplay looks we’ve had for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is a direct follow-up to Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade. With Cloud and the party having escaped Midgar in the last game to chase after the mysterious Sephiroth, we’re now heading out into the world in this next game. In the gameplay, we almost immediately got to see world exploration and Chocobo riding in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The trailer also brings up some very curious questions regarding Nibelheim, Cloud, Tifa, Sephiroth, and their original encounter there.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was given an early 2024 release window and Square Enix claims we won’t need to play Remake to enjoy Rebirth. As we trek towards that release, stay tuned for more details as they drop.