Japan officially labels January 31 as Final Fantasy VII Day

It’s a big day in Japan for the Final Fantasy series. On this day in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 came out, stunning the world with the series’ move to 3D graphics. Now it’s being recognized officially in the country with a new holiday. Japan has formally designated January 31 as Final Fantasy 7 day in the country, celebrating the game’s original launch on this same day in 1997.

The Japan Anniversary Organisation (JAO) officially registered Final Fantasy 7 Day on January 31, 2023, as shared by Square Enix itself. The JAO recognized Final Fantasy 7 as “a huge hit in Japan and overseas,” and shared hope that "more people will enjoy FF7, which is newly developed with the latest technology as the REMAKE series.” It’s not quite on the scale of a national holiday. Nobody is getting work off for Final Fantasy 7 Day. However, it will be one to watch for new announcements and news in the Final Fantasy series (especially regarding remakes and spinoffs of Final Fantasy 7) for the foreseeable future, somewhat in the vein of N7 Day for Mass Effect and May 4 for Star Wars.

Original Final Fantasy 7 director and Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase was honored to hear Japan has registered January 31 as Final Fantasy 7 Day.

Source: Square Enix

For its part, Square Enix also had words to go with the recognition, thanking the JAO for the establishment of the new holiday. Original Final Fantasy 7 director and Final Fantasy 7 remake producer Yoshinori Kitase put together a full statement for the occasion:

The 31st of January 1997, the day that Final Fantasy VII came out, was not just a significant day for the Final Fantasy series, but also marked when so many big things started moving for those of us who worked on the game.



I remember being overwhelmed at the breakneck speed with which video game technology was evolving, but also dreaming of big things for the future.



With the establishment of this official anniversary day, I will now always remember these things, and hold them dearly in my heart.

We were pretty sure the director of Final Fantasy 7 would do that anyways, but the national recognition of your hard work has to feel good. With Final Fantasy 7 Day officially established in Japan, we’ll look forward to seeing what January 31 has in store for us in the years ahead for the Final Fantasy series. For now, there's always the fun of the PowerWash Simulator x Final Fantasy 7 collaboration DLC.