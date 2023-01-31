PowerWash Simulator is getting Final Fantasy 7 content It feels like it's all been leading here since we learned Square Enix was publishing PowerWash Simulator.

One of the wildest collaborations of all time is finally happening. Soon, players will be able to wash Cloud Strife’s bike and other iconic Final Fantasy scenery. PowerWash Simulator and Square Enix have officially confirmed that the game is getting Final Fantasy VII DLC in which players will be able to clean up Midgar and its various environments.

Square Enix announced the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 collaboration with PowerWash Simulator via the SQEX Extreme Edges Twitter, or which Extreme Edges is Square Enix’s brand label for its Western games. According to the announcement, DLC for PowerWash Simulator is in the works that will bring a number of Final Fantasy 7 environments into play. Prominently featured in the teaser image is Cloud’s bike he uses to escape Shinra Tower and aid his party in escaping Midgar altogether in the game. Players will also apparently be able to clean up Tifa’s Seventh Heaven Bar (which serves as the secret hideout for Barrett’s AVALANCHE group) and the Guardian Scorpion robot, which is one of the first bosses in the entire game.

According to SQEX Extreme Edges, PowerWash Simulator is getting DLC featuring environments from Final Fantasy 7.

Source: Twitter

“In the collaboration DLC ‘Midgar Special Request’ with ‘FFVII,’ you will be given a mission to polish familiar places and enemies such as Seventh Heaven and Guard Scorpion,” SQEX Extreme Edges’ tweet reads. “Please wait for future information about the delivery time!”

And so, it would seem the launch of this collaboration is well down the line. It also comes after another bit of exciting news for PowerWash Simulator fans. The game is also getting Tomb Raider DLC in which players will be able to clean up Lara Croft’s mansion.

PowerWash Simulator has been a strangely addicting game played on both Shacknews Indie-licious and Big Team Building ShackStreams in the past. That said, it looks like the fun has only begun for the game in 2023. As we await the release date for the Final Fantasy 7 collaboration DLC, stay tuned here at Shacknews for new details as they become available.