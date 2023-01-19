ShackStream: Big Team Building in PowerWash Simulator - Episode 41 The Shack staff is going to clean up the town in this episode of Big Team Building.

Welcome to another episode of Big Team Building, your favorite livestream that’s all about creating great teamwork. On today’s episode, the Shack staff are venturing into PowerWash Simulator to relax, clean some grub and grime, and see if we can leave the world a little bit better than how we first found it. Please come and join us!

The PowerWash Simulator shenanigans are scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. As is our usual modus operandi, we’ll be going for at least two hours so we can really flex our teamwork muscles. Make sure you tune in, chat if you want to, but definitely follow (and subscribe if you can).

PowerWash Simulator released to rave reviews in July of last year. Since then, it’s arrived on Game Pass where a whole new suite of players got to see what all the fuss is about. For the uninitiated, PowerWash Sim is as labeled: you use pressurised water to clean dirt and grime off of things. It’s a relaxing experience, almost therapeutic in nature.

PowerWash Simulator released to rave reviews in July of last year. Since then, it's arrived on Game Pass where a whole new suite of players got to see what all the fuss is about.