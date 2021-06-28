ShackStream: Indie-licious cleans up its act at 1,800 psi in PowerWash Simulator The world is a dirty place. That's why this Indie-licious is going all in on PowerWash Simulator to clean up with paint-chipping force.

Cleanliness is next to godliness, so they say. So, when you take a power washer to a dirty situation, does that mean you’re tapping into celestial power? We don’t know, but we aim to find out on today’s episode of Indie-licious, where we’ll be playing PowerWash Simulator.

PowerWash Simulator comes to us from the developers at FuturLab. What do you do in the game? Simple. It’s a dirty world out there. Folks with three inches of dirt on their homes, patios, and vehicles need a hand clearing it away, so we’re going to do it with all of the power and washing that entails. Sure, we might hit a window with crushing force or blast a shady garden gnome across the back lawn, but sometimes these things are just part of the job.

Tune in as we try to build a clientele and reputation as honest, hard-working pressure washers in PowerWash Simulator on today’s Indie-licious, which you can watch on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today (or just below).

As always, we'd like to thank everyone who tunes into Indie-licious and ShackStream productions like it.

There’s a dirty job that needs doing and Indie-licious is the hombres that will be handling the water wand to do it. Tune in as we play PowerWash Simulator on Twitch shortly.