Weekend PC Download Deals for June 17: FF7 Remake comes to Steam

If you missed the big news on Thursday, there's a lot happening in the world of Final Fantasy 7. There's a new chapter of the FF7 Remake trilogy on its way, there's a Crisis Core remake in the works, and for the purposes of this feature, the PlayStation hit that got a lot of people through the pandemic lockdown period is now on Steam. With its arrival on Steam comes a launch discount, so if you want to get on FF7 Remake for about $50 USD, you'll want to check out Steam and the Humble Store.
As long as you're on Steam, LEGO CON is happening this weekend. Before you catch the latest reveals for the LEGO franchise (both on the toy and video game front), you can check out the big LEGO CON Sale, which features discounts on games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. There are also a handful of major publisher deals happening throughout the weekend, so dive in, pick a game, and enjoy.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Supraland - FREE until 6/23
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $8.99 (85% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: River City Girls, The Mummy Demastered, Dishonored Definitive Edition, A Musical Story, Barotrauma, Quest Hunter, Pile Up! Box by Box, Horde Core, Golf with Your Friends, Partisans 1941, Dead Island Definitive Edition, The Escapists 2, Supraland, Biped, and Ancient Enemy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $27.79 (61% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $21.19 (47% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- Street Fighter 5 [Steam] - $6.99 (65% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.39 (42% off)
Gamebillet
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $35.95 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Epic] - $39.33 (34% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $34.39 (31% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $20.59 (66% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.69 (49% off)
- Destroy All Humans [Steam] - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Big Con [Steam] - $4.79 (68% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $16.95 (66% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $4.99 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $45.49 (55% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Ubisoft] - $28.66 (59% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $36.03 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $18.01 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [Ubisoft] - $16.37 (73% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Epic] - $43.99 (27% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $21.99 (27% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $18.50 (69% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $4.40 (78% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $4.40 (78% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $4.40 (78% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Chorus - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $35.99 (20% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $7.49 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Forgotten City - $17.49 (30% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $32.49 (35% off)
- Biomutant - $19.79 (67% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $13.99 (65% off)
- Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $15.99 (20% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Panzer Dragoon Remake - $2.49 (90% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.19 (30% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - $2.09 (65% off)
- Tron 2.0 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $16.16 (67% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $2.99 (80% off)
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection - $1.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- There are over 3,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com Summer Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.49 (27% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Epic] - $43.67 (27% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $38.69 (36% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.89 (57% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $16.37 (45% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.32 (83% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $14.09 (91% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Star Wars: Squadrons, Phoenix Point: Year One Edition, Call of the Sea, Gamedec, Pumpkin Jack, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, I Am Fish, and SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Bionic Commando and Strider. Pay $10 or more to also receive Ultra Street Fighter 4, DMC: Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Street Fighter 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Devil May Cry HD Collection, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter: World. These activate on Steam.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Dark Futures Sale
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Rage 2 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Dark Futures Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $14.39 (52% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- Okami HD [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Capcom Publisher Sale.
Origin
- FIFA 22 - $9.89 (67% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Premium Games Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $69.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $16.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $71.99 (40% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Premium Games Sale.
Steam
Steam Next Fest is happening right now. Find demos for dozens of upcoming titles, all available to play for free for a limited time.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month
- LEGO CON 2022 Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $37.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Builder's Journey - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Batman Trilogy Pack - $4.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam LEGO CON Sale.
- Monster Hunter Franchise Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.98 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass - $28.49 (59% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Monster Hunter Franchise Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $8.99 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue - $6.59 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
- Konami Publisher Sale
- Crimesight - $13.39 (33% off)
- Metal Gear Survive - $5.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - $7.49 (75% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Konami Publisher Sale.
- 11-bit Publisher Sale
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.80 (79% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.30 (64% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $5.56 (79% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.81 (85% off)
- More from the Steam 11-bit Publisher Sale.
- Bithell Anniversary Sale
- John Wick Hex - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $2.39 (80% off)
- Subsurface Circular - $1.19 (80% off)
- Quarantine Circular - $1.19 (80% off)
- Volume - $3.99 (80% off)
- Thomas Was Alone - $1.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Nioh 2: The Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- GTFO - $29.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/20 @ 10AM PT)
- SkateBIRD - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $26.79 (33% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager - $14.99 (25% off)
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - $10.04 (33% off)
- The Anacrusis [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $4.99 (75% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 17: FF7 Remake comes to Steam