Weekend PC Download Deals for June 17: FF7 Remake comes to Steam

If you missed the big news on Thursday, there's a lot happening in the world of Final Fantasy 7. There's a new chapter of the FF7 Remake trilogy on its way, there's a Crisis Core remake in the works, and for the purposes of this feature, the PlayStation hit that got a lot of people through the pandemic lockdown period is now on Steam. With its arrival on Steam comes a launch discount, so if you want to get on FF7 Remake for about $50 USD, you'll want to check out Steam and the Humble Store.

As long as you're on Steam, LEGO CON is happening this weekend. Before you catch the latest reveals for the LEGO franchise (both on the toy and video game front), you can check out the big LEGO CON Sale, which features discounts on games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. There are also a handful of major publisher deals happening throughout the weekend, so dive in, pick a game, and enjoy.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: River City Girls, The Mummy Demastered, Dishonored Definitive Edition, A Musical Story, Barotrauma, Quest Hunter, Pile Up! Box by Box, Horde Core, Golf with Your Friends, Partisans 1941, Dead Island Definitive Edition, The Escapists 2, Supraland, Biped, and Ancient Enemy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Star Wars: Squadrons, Phoenix Point: Year One Edition, Call of the Sea, Gamedec, Pumpkin Jack, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, I Am Fish, and SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Bionic Commando and Strider. Pay $10 or more to also receive Ultra Street Fighter 4, DMC: Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Street Fighter 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Devil May Cry HD Collection, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter: World. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

Steam Next Fest is happening right now. Find demos for dozens of upcoming titles, all available to play for free for a limited time.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.