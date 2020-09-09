Call of Duty Warzone players won't have to worry about losing progression when Cold War arrives Warzone will retain items and cosmetics from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

A wealth of information about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer component was revealed during the September 9 stream. During the showcase, it was announced that Warzone will be fully integrating elements from Black Ops Cold War. Luckily, all of the items and cosmetics players previously unlocked from the world of Modern Warfare will still be available when Black Ops Cold War launches.

After Warzone’s huge success in early 2020, developer Infinity Ward stated that they intended for the game to last throughout the future of Call of Duty. This seems to be holding true based on the news shared by Treyarch at their multiplayer reveal for Black Ops Cold War. “It’s important to us that you can use your characters, items, and progression-related items.” Treyarch said, confirming that players won’t have to “start over” in Warzone when the new Call of Duty comes out.

Warzone is a free standalone battle royale that exists adjacent to Modern Warfare. With the tremendous success it’s had, it makes sense that publisher Activision wouldn’t want to abandon the game in favor of a new battle royale release. Therefore, Infinity Ward will work in collaboration with Treyarch for the foreseeable future in ongoing support of Warzone, a huge first for the franchise.

Treyarch has already shown off some unique weapons and vehicles coming to Black Ops Cold War, meaning that Warzone players should expect to see some new content in the coming months. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch on November 13 for both current and next-gen consoles, as well as PC.